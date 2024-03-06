eClinical Solutions Market to Reach US$ 29.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global eClinical solutions market, valued at US$ 9.5 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2031, it is expected to surpass US$ 29.9 billion by 2031.

Key drivers of this growth include the increasing complexity of clinical trials and the growing need for clinical data management solutions. Data security and compliance have become paramount due to this complexity, driving the adoption of eClinical solutions. These solutions provide robust data analytics, visualization, and predictive modeling tools, facilitating better decision-making, risk assessment, and resource optimization.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25508&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Additionally, the rise in demand for cloud-based eClinical solutions and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are further propelling market dynamics. AI and ML technologies offer opportunities to automate data analysis, improve efficiency, enhance data insights, and accelerate the drug development process.

eClinical solutions refer to a range of technology-driven tools, platforms, and services that are used in management and conduct of clinical trials. These solutions aim to streamline and enhance various aspects of the clinical trial process, including data collection, management, analysis, monitoring, and reporting.

eClinical solutions such as Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems enable the electronic collection and management of clinical trial data. They replace traditional paper-based methods and allow for real-time data entry, validation, and review. EDC solutions help improve data accuracy, streamline data collection processes, and facilitate efficient data cleaning and analysis.

Growth in Demand for Cloud-based eClinical Solutions

Cloud-based eClinical solutions utilize cloud computing to store, manage, and analyze clinical trial data, offering scalability, accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. They enable real-time data access, foster collaboration, and eliminate the need for extensive infrastructure investments. Enhanced security and data backup are also key features. Adoption is rising as organizations seek efficient data management with reduced maintenance needs.

Key Players:

ArisGlobal LLC, Clario, eClinical Solutions LLC, Evidation Health, Inc., Florence Healthcare, Advarra, Inc., Dassault Systèmes S.E. (Medidata), Medrio, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel Corporation, Signant Health, Veeva Systems Inc., Viedoc Technologies, Anju Software, Inc., and MedNet Solutions

Market Segmentation:

Solution Type Clinical Trial Management Systems Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Randomization & Trial Supply Management Electronic Data Capture & Clinical Data Management Electronic Trial Master Files Patient Recruitment Regulatory Information Management Systems Others (Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Trial Safety & Regulatory, eConsent, etc.)



Delivery Mode Licensed Enterprise/On-premise Web-based Cloud-based/Software-as-a-service (SaaS)



Clinical Trial Phase Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV



End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Contract Research Organizations Others (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)



Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=25508<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Key Developments:

In June 2023 , Syneos Health, a leading provider of fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions, announced a strategic alliance with uMotif, a clinical trial technology company that places the patient at the center of the research

, Syneos Health, a leading provider of fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions, announced a strategic alliance with uMotif, a clinical trial technology company that places the patient at the center of the research In September 2021 , Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, partnered with eClinicalHealth Limited to boost digital innovation in the R&D of clinical trials management process for patient-centric drug development

, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, partnered with eClinicalHealth Limited to boost digital innovation in the R&D of clinical trials management process for patient-centric drug development In April 2021 , eClinical Solutions LLC announced that Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global academic Clinical Research Organization (CRO), had chosen its elluminate clinical data platform to modernize trial processes across 700+ cancer centers

, eClinical Solutions LLC announced that Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global academic Clinical Research Organization (CRO), had chosen its elluminate clinical data platform to modernize trial processes across 700+ cancer centers In July 2020, Axiom Real-Time Metrics, a provider of unified eClinical solutions, announced a collaboration with the University of Oxford for a clinical trial focused on Covid-19 preventative treatments

Regions Focused:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the eClinical solutions market include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the development of mobile applications for remote data capture. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on patient-centric approaches and decentralized clinical trials.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the eClinical solutions market is promising, with continued advancements in technology, increasing adoption of digital health solutions, and a growing focus on personalized medicine driving market growth. Key market players are expected to invest in research and development activities to develop innovative solutions and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Segmentation analysis by service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region

Regional analysis and market dynamics

Market drivers and challenges

Emerging trends and future outlook

Competitive landscape and recent developments

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Size to Cross USD 13.5 Bn Revenue by 2031

Thin Film Deposition Equipment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 70.0 Bn by end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube