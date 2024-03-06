Stem Cell Manufacturing Market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2033; growing at a CAGR of over 9.2%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global sales of the Stem Cell Manufacturing Market in 2022 were held at US$ 10.2 Billion. With a 9.2% projected CAGR from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 26.6 Billion valuation by the end of the forecast period.

Stem cell manufacturing is the process of creating large quantities of stem cells for use in research, drug development, and cell-based therapies. Stem cells are unique cells that have the ability to differentiate into various cell types, including those that make up tissues and organs.

What are the Key Drivers Influencing Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Expansion?

Stem cell manufacturing involves creating large quantities of versatile cells for research, drug development, and therapies. Stem cells, capable of differentiating into various cell types, are isolated from sources like bone marrow or umbilical cord blood, then cultured and expanded in controlled environments. These cells find applications in drug discovery, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

The rise in diabetes cases, with over 425 million diagnosed and 82 million undiagnosed in 2018, fuels the demand for stem cell therapies. Hematopoietic stem cells, capable of regenerating insulin-producing cells, offer hope for type 1 diabetes treatment. As the use of these cells increases, it propels growth in the stem cell manufacturing market.

With approximately 500 stem cell banks worldwide in 2019, storing various stem cell types, the demand for stem cell therapy is on the rise. This surge in stem cell banking, coupled with growing demand, anticipates a parallel increase in stem cell manufacturing in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stemcell Technologies, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Terumo Corporation, Corning Inc., Bio-Techno Corporation, Takara Bio Group, and Eppendorf AG.

Segmentation:

By Product:

Consumables Culture Media Other Consumables

Instruments Bioreactor and Incubator Cell Sorter Other Instruments

Stem Cell Lines Hematopoietic Stem Cells Mesenchymal Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells Neural Stem Cells Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells



By Application:

Research Applications Life Science Research Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Application Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Cell & Tissue Banking

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs

Hospital & Surgical Centers

Cell & Tissue Banks

Others

Region-Wise Analysis:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries. Technological advancements in stem cell manufacturing processes. Increasing investments in stem cell research and development.

Challenges: Ethical concerns associated with the use of embryonic stem cells. Stringent regulatory requirements for stem cell therapies. High costs associated with stem cell manufacturing and therapy.



Market Trends:

Emergence of novel stem cell manufacturing technologies.

Adoption of automation and robotics in cell culture and expansion processes.

Increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and stem cell manufacturing facilities.

Rising focus on developing off-the-shelf stem cell therapies.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and forecast analysis.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Regulatory landscape assessment.

Technological advancements and innovations.

Investment analysis and opportunities.

