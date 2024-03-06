5 Emerging Trends in the Blister Packaging Industry: A Comprehensive Analysis

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book – Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods and Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Blister Packaging Industry was valued at USD 27.09 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s blister packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Insights

The global healthcare blister packaging market size was estimated at USD 18.28 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.The market is witnessing rapid growth owing to the growing consumption of solid oral pharmaceutical dosages. In addition, the growing demand for tamper-evident packaging in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is driving the industry growth. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970 was implemented in the U.S. to safeguard children from unintentional ingestion of hazardous substances found in various household items, such as food products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. To comply with this regulation, pharmaceutical packaging companies must adhere to regulations that focus on child-resistant packaging designs.

Therefore, the use of single-dose blister packaging, such as peel-push blisters, is a common approach to meet these regulations and ensure child safety. This regulation is expected to drive the demand for healthcare blister packaging, thereby accelerating industry growth. In the U.S., an increase in the establishment of new chemical and biological companies has been observed in the past years. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the country saw the introduction of 65 new chemical and biological entities between 2008 and 2012. This positive trend continued with the launch of an additional 100 new chemical and biological entities from 2013 to 2017, followed by 159 more entities from 2018 to 2022.

Industrial Goods Blister Packaging Market Insights

The global Industrial Goods Blister Packaging Market size was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. The industrial good blister packaging segment includes automotive and semiconductor industry applications. Various automotive parts, such as repair tools, small batteries, and other tiny components, use blister packaging. In addition, electrostatic discharge (ESD) is a significant aspect of the semiconductor industry, as it can cause damage to sensitive semiconductor parts. Blister packaging solutions are designed to provide ESD protection by utilizing an anti-static coating and treatment to the material packaging. This ensures that the materials are safely protected from static electricity, reducing the risk of physical damage during shipping and warehousing.

North America is a hub for computer hardware and accessories, including components, peripherals, and networking devices, owing to the presence of several well-established electronic companies in the region, such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft. Blister packaging is widely adopted in this sector to protect fragile and sensitive electronic components during shipping and warehousing. The cold-form blister packaging provides cushioning, prevents moisture ingress, and reduces the risk of damage during handling and transportation.

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The global blister packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and are well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

Key players operating in the Blister Packaging Industry are:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

Sonoco Materials Company

WINPAK LTD.

