Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market Forecast 2019-2027 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The global vital wheat gluten market has witnessed steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Vital wheat gluten, also known as wheat gluten or wheat protein, is a natural protein derived from wheat that provides elasticity to dough, helping it rise and maintain its shape. It is widely used in the food industry for its functional properties and nutritional benefits.

The vital wheat gluten market is driven by the growing demand for plant-based proteins, especially in the food and beverage industry. With the increasing trend towards vegetarianism and veganism, consumers are seeking alternative protein sources, and vital wheat gluten fits this demand perfectly. Additionally, the rise in health consciousness among consumers has led to an increased preference for products that are high in protein and low in fat, further driving the market growth.

Market Size and Growth

The global vital wheat gluten market was valued at US$ 2 Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in emerging economies, where there is a growing demand for processed and convenience foods.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type : The vital wheat gluten market can be segmented into dry vital wheat gluten and liquid vital wheat gluten. Dry vital wheat gluten is the most commonly used form and is widely used in bakery products, while liquid vital wheat gluten is used in the manufacturing of beverages and other liquid products.

By Sourcing Type : The market can be segmented into organic and conventional vital wheat gluten. The organic segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for organic and natural products.

By Application : Vital wheat gluten finds applications in various industries, including bakery, confectionery, animal feed, and others. The bakery segment is the largest consumer of vital wheat gluten, owing to its use as a dough improver and protein source.

By Industry Vertical : The vital wheat gluten market caters to industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage industry dominates the market, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based proteins in processed foods.

By Region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of market share, owing to the established food processing industries and consumer preference for high-protein foods.

Regional Analysis

North America : The North American market is driven by the increasing adoption of gluten-free diets and the growing trend towards healthy eating habits. However, the market growth is limited by the availability of substitutes and regulatory restrictions.

Europe : Europe is a prominent market for vital wheat gluten, fueled by the strong presence of bakery and confectionery industries. The region's strict regulations regarding food safety and quality control also contribute to market growth.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising disposable income, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences of consumers in countries like China and India.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers : The key drivers of the vital wheat gluten market include the increasing demand for plant-based proteins, the growing food processing industry, and the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Challenges: The market faces challenges such as the availability of substitutes, regulatory restrictions, and the negative perception of gluten among some consumers, particularly those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Market Trends

Clean Label Products : There is a growing trend towards clean label products, which has led to an increased demand for natural and organic ingredients, including vital wheat gluten.

Product Innovation: Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to meet the changing consumer preferences, such as developing gluten-free alternatives or fortified vital wheat gluten products.

Competitive Landscape

The global vital wheat gluten market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Some of the major players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., MGP Ingredients, Inc., and Roquette Frères.

Future Outlook

The future outlook for the vital wheat gluten market remains positive, with the market expected to witness continued growth due to the increasing demand for plant-based proteins and the expanding food processing industry. However, market players need to address the challenges posed by substitutes and regulatory restrictions to sustain growth.

Key Market Study Points

Market Size and Growth Rate

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook

