Global Solar Inverter Market Poised for Impressive Growth, Aiming for US$ 20,883.04 Million Valuation by 2033, Fueled by Strong 6% CAGR

The solar inverter market is set on a path of substantial growth, with forecasts predicting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% leading up to 2033. By that year, the market anticipates reaching a notable valuation of US$ 20,883.04 million. Noteworthy progress is expected by 2023, with a significant milestone targeting a valuation of US$ 11,660.98 million, underscoring the market’s upward trajectory.

String inverters, valued for their cost-effectiveness and durability, continue to be the preferred choice for numerous solar installations, owing to their accessibility and low-maintenance characteristics. As the global commitment to renewable energy sources strengthens, the solar inverter market assumes a pivotal role in converting solar power into usable electricity, making substantial contributions to a greener and more sustainable future for consumers and businesses alike.

Unlock Insights With A Free Sample Report – Request Yours Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6287

Driving Forces and Government Initiatives Shaping the Solar Inverter Market:

Solar inverters are influenced by critical factors such as roof orientation, shading, and roof inclination. Among renewable energy sources, solar photovoltaics have demonstrated significant cost reductions of around 72% for Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), surpassing reductions seen in other sources like wind energy. This reduction stands as a major catalyst for the future growth of the solar inverter market.

Governments worldwide are taking proactive measures to promote solar inverters in industrial applications. For instance, China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) has set a target as part of its 14th Five-year Plan to account for over 50% of all installed capacities by 2025.

Notable Insights from the Solar Inverter Market:

North America commands the largest share of the market, largely due to the higher adoption rate of solar energy, particularly in the US.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the solar inverter market, with Japan and India taking the lead.

Favorable policies and incentives in Europe, including residential feed-in-tariffs (FITs), are expected to drive growth. Germany is leading the way, followed by the UK.

Recent Developments in Solar Inverter Industry:

In March 2022, Huawei Technologies forged a collaboration with Meienergy Technology Co., Ltd. to integrate smart energy storage into a 1 GW utility solar plant in Africa, incorporating a 500 MWh energy storage system developed by Meienergy.

SMA Solar Technology AG teamed up with LG Chem to blend SUNNY BOY Battery storage inverters with RESU 10M batteries, introducing innovative home storage solutions. This strategic alliance aims to develop integrated DC/DC converters to enhance the operational voltage of the batteries.

Canadian Solar Inc. unveiled its utility-scale battery storage solution, ‘SolBank,’ in September 2022, catering to the growing demand for energy storage in large-scale applications.

In January 2022, Sungrow introduced its innovative 1+X Modular central inverter during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. This inverter stands out for its modularity, which can be assessed at the inverter, system, and component levels.

In June 2022, V-Guard Industries Ltd. unveiled a new range of on-grid solar power inverters called ‘Solsmart.’ These inverters come with built-in switches that offer additional safety benefits, incorporating advanced safety features. Available in both three-phase and single-phase configurations, Solsmart On-Grid PV inverter also offers a 10-year warranty.

In April 2022, SMA Solar Technology AG launched a new 3-phase inverter series designed for residential and commercial solar PV systems with outputs nearing 135 kW. The series includes four new models with rated powers of 25 kW, 20 kW, 15 kW, and 12 kW, catering to various system sizes and requirements.

Get Exclusive Access – Purchase The Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6287

Key Companies Profiled:

Siemens AG

Fimer Group

SMA Solar Technology AG

Delta Electronics Inc

SunPower Corporation

Omron Corporation

Eaton

Global Solar Inverter Market by Category:

By Type:

Central Inverter

Micro-Inverter

String Inverter

By System Type:

Off Grid

On Grid

By Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Utilities

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Customize Your Analysis – Request A Tailored Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6287

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube