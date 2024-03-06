Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry on Track to Hit US$ 11.32 Billion Milestone by 2032 | FMI

The Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry is gearing up for a remarkable journey, projecting an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2032. With this upward trajectory, the industry is set to achieve an estimated market value of USD 11.32 Billion by 2032.

This significant expansion is attributed to the pioneering advancements in automated nucleic acid extraction systems, which stand at the forefront of transformative growth. These cutting-edge systems provide high-speed, cleaner, and consistently superior nucleic acid extraction, meeting the escalating demand for precision and efficiency in molecular biology applications.

These systems are designed in such a way that they efficiently run multiple processes at the same time with a reduced error ratio thereby acting as a major driver in the Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry. Furthermore, the rising utilization of automotive procedures in research and development has bolstered the demand for technologically superior automatic nucleic acid extraction systems.

Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry Key Takeaways

The isolation and the purification in the automated nucleic acid extraction systems fall under the category of fundamental tests in molecular laboratory research which further comprises a vast range of equipment and procedures available for its extraction.

Furthermore, user-friendly interfaces are integrated with the systems to further simplify the processes. Moreover, the functionality of these systems comprises shaking, temperature control, and PCR protocols.

Automated nucleic acid extraction systems also help in minimizing the contamination in samples, providing high throughput results in comparatively lesser time and reducing the reagent wastage. Owing to these factors, the global demand for automated nucleic acid extraction systems is on the rise.

These systems are vastly employed in molecular biology, pathology, forensic science, environmental research, and drug delivery. Furthermore, these automated systems are known for their advancements to extract nucleic acid from a variety of samples such as tissue, cell culture, whole blood, serum, plasma, swabs, etc.

The nucleic acid extraction system market is predicted to rise steadily as these user–friendly methods reduce sample contamination, provide high throughput results at a rapid pace, and greatly reduce reagent wastage.

Surging laboratory automation and widespread adoption of superior technology for faster and better results propels market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in automated nucleic acid extraction systems in improving the workflow and decreasing variability also support the automated nucleic acid extraction systems market.

The high cost of the system, limited product acceptability, high maintenance, system complexity, and service cost are some of the limiting factors restricting potential market growth. In addition to that, low market penetration of automated systems in less developed regions also restricts global market growth.

Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry are focusing on technological advancements to attain an edge over the market. Various other regional players are concentrating on collaboration to efficiently cater to the ever-increasing customer demands.

A large number of companies are involved in the rapid manufacturing of such laboratory instruments varying by size, usage, capacity, price, and versatility. These days, most commercial extraction kits are also available in the market in line with automated nucleic acid extraction platforms. Continuous enhancements for the system updating also help in proliferating the market growth for nucleic acid extraction systems.

Several other companies are rapidly adopting strategies for building their networks and strengthening their sales force to increase their product sales. Furthermore, brand value is also considered a vital parameter affecting the sales of a certain company. New product development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are some of the key trends in the Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry.

Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry Key Players:

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Thermofisher Scientific

Accubiomed Co., Ltd.

Autogen Inc.

DiagCor Bioscience Inc Lt

Taigen Bioscience Corporation

Bioneer Corporation

Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Industry Key Segments:

By Type

Instruments

Kits and consumables

By End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Forensic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

