Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry Eyes Staggering US$ 24.95 Billion Valuation, Fueled by a Robust 6% CAGR | FMI

The Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry, valued at US$ 13.93 Billion in 2022, is gearing up for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a robust ascent to US$ 24.95 Billion by the year 2032. This remarkable trajectory is fueled by a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2022 and 2032, signifying a paradigm shift in the landscape of healthcare diagnostics.

High-Resolution Anoscopy, an avant-garde diagnostic procedure, has emerged as a linchpin in the assessment of various anal conditions. This includes its pivotal role in scrutinizing anal dysplasia—a phenomenon characterized by abnormal cell growth in the anal canal—and anal cancer. The profound significance of this cutting-edge diagnostic technique lies in its ability to facilitate early detection, thereby streamlining treatment modalities and improving patient outcomes.

At the heart of this medical advancement is the anoscope—a small-diameter plastic or metal hollow tube, slightly broader than a finger, with an insert known as the ‘obturator.’ Measuring approximately 5 inches in length, the anoscope is inserted into the anal canal. Upon removal of the obturator, medical practitioners gain a direct visual insight into the rectum. The tube is equipped with a light source, enabling healthcare professionals to examine the lining of the anal canal and lower rectum.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9406

Anoscopy, unlike colonoscopy, is used for looking at the lower rectum and anal canal. A colonoscopy does examine colon on the whole and makes use of different instrument like flexible tube with camera. On the other hand, anoscopy is aa less invasive and shorter procedure as compared to colonoscopy. The good part is that it does not need general anesthesia.

High-resolution anoscopy, in simple terms, is could be referred to as ‘anoscopy with magnification’. Apart from anoscope (that tends to keep anus open), doctor makes use of another device termed as ‘colposcope’. It’s a high-resolution mobile microscope that is connected to monitor. Doctor utilizes this colposcope for closely examining the areas under suspicion in anal canal via anoscope. To better observe suspicious areas, doctor may apply acetic acid to cotton swab or a gauze and also leave inside the anus for some time. This acid does react with some abnormal cells, so as to make them appear white.

Anoscopy does follow an ‘anal Pap test’, which detects abnormal changes, particularly if you are at a higher risk of anal cancer or anal dysplasia. It needs to be noted that anoscopy gets performed when digital rectal exam (using a finger for feeling any abnormalities inside anus) fails to provide appropriate information for making a diagnosis. The doctor may also go ahead with recommending anoscopy if symptoms like pain in/near the anus, rectal bleeding fecal incontinence/constipation, anal itching are seen. Thus, conditions like hemorroids and abscess, anal fistulas (holes) and fissures (tears), rectal lesions, polyps, cancers and tumors, and rectal prolapse could be detected.

Ask the Analyst Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9406

Anoscopy does not need much of the preparations except having the bowel emptied before the procedure.

The doctor, 24 hours before starting with the procedure, may advise avoidance of anal sex, putting anything unnecessary into the anus, and usage of douche and creams. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry’. The team of analysts and consultants is there to execute its bottom-up approach with macros as well as micros in place.

“Rising geriatric population is likely to take the high-resolution anoscopy market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to advanced healthcare followed by many key players being present over here.

Europe comes in second on the similar grounds and the scenario is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

With growing awareness regarding high-resolution anoscopy, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a sizable rate in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Apyx Medical is known for its Renuvion and J-Plasma helium plasma technologies.

Gynius has its ‘Gynocular’ – a leading portable optical colposcope to conduct digital biopsy regarding cervical cancer.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9406

Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry Key Companies Profiled:

Carl Zeiss AG

SEILER GAREPA PVT. LTD

Optomic

Lutech

Medimarcorp.

Ecleris

Gynius Plus AB

Bovie Medical Corporation

GoldCare

What does the Report offer?

The research study is based on product type (colposcopes, portable colposcope, hand-held colposcope, anoscopes, disposable anoscope, and reusable anoscope), and by end-use (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics).

With high-resolution anoscopy being increasingly used for diagnosing canal cancer and anal dysplasia, the Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry is expected to grow on a remarkable note going forward.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global High-Resolution Anoscopy Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Colposcopes

Portable Colposcope

Hand-Held Colposcope

Anoscopes

Disposable Anoscope

Reusable Anoscope

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube