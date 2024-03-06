Global Industrial Electronics Packaging Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching US$ 2,906.73 Million by 2033

Key Highlights:
- The North American industrial electronics packaging industry is projected to mark its dominance by attaining US$ 672.1 million by 2023. The region is projected to assume a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. The United States market is expected to surpass total revenue of US$ 659.9 million by the end of 2023.
- Europe region is anticipated to position itself as the second leading market in the forthcoming period. The region is projected to generate overall revenue of US$ 578.3 million in 2023.
- Germany contributes significantly towards Europe market growth. German market shares a sizeable amount of revenue of US$ 384.8 million.
- East Asia is the third leading region in the market. The region is projected to account for US$ 296.4 million by 2023 end. The region includes Japan, China, and South Korea- with Japan contributing a huge chunk to the regional growth and South Korea contributing the least from the group.
- South Asia is projected to witness robust expansion over the forecast period. The region is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. South Asia is anticipated to attain US$ 202.8 million by 2023 end.
- The rigid packaging format holds a significant proportion of the market. By 2023 end, the market is expected to attain US$ 1,816.7 million. The segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.
Industry Trends:
- Rise of Smart Packaging: The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors and RFID tags, into industrial electronics packaging enables real-time monitoring and data collection, contributing to the trend of smart packaging solutions.
- Focus on High-Reliability Packaging: As industries increasingly rely on electronics for critical applications, there is a trend towards the development of high-reliability packaging solutions that can withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring the durability and longevity of electronic components.
- Emphasis on Thermal Management: With the continued advancement of electronic devices, effective thermal management becomes crucial. The industry is witnessing a trend towards packaging solutions that enhance heat dissipation and thermal performance to prevent overheating and ensure optimal functioning.
- Customization and Personalization: The demand for customized and personalized packaging solutions is growing, driven by the diverse requirements of different industrial applications. Packaging providers are adapting to this trend by offering flexible and tailored solutions for specific electronic components.
- Globalization and Supply Chain Optimization: The industrial electronics packaging market is influenced by globalization trends and the need for optimized supply chains. Companies are exploring packaging solutions that can meet international standards, facilitate efficient transportation, and reduce overall logistics costs.
Top Key Players Covered-
- DS Smith Plc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
- UFP Technologies Inc.,
- Sealed Air Corporation,
- Achilles Corporation,
- Desco Industries Inc.,
- Botron Company Inc.
- Kiva Container Corporation
- Orlando Products Inc.
- Delphon Industries LLC
- Summit Container Corporation
- Protective Packaging Corporation
- Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd.
- Dordan Manufacturing Company Inc.
- GWP Group Limited
- Pure-Stat Engineered Technologies Inc.
- AUER Packaging GmbH
- Emballages Cre-O-Pack International Inc.
- Universal Protective Packaging Inc.
Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5235
Key Segments:
By Product Type:
- Testing & Measuring Equipment
- Process Control Equipment
- Industrial Controls
- Power Electronics
- Industrial Automation Equipment & Others
By Material Type:
- Plastic Industrial Electronics Packaging
- PE
- PET
- PS
- PP
- PVC
- Paper & Paperboard Industrial Electronics Packaging
By Packaging Type:
- Rigid Industrial Electronics Packaging
- Corrugated Boxes
- Containers
- Protective Packs
- Trays
- Clamshells
- Bin & Totes
- Others
- Flexible Industrial Electronics Packaging
- Bags & Pouches
- Tapes & Labels
- Films & Others
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Author:
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube