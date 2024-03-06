Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis: Unveiling Growth Opportunities and Future Trends

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ —Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brain disorder, poses a significant healthcare challenge globally. This analysis delves into the intricacies of the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market, exploring market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, market drivers, challenges, and future outlook.

Market Overview:

In 2022, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market reached a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 9.2 billion. The surge is attributed to the aging population, increased awareness, and upcoming therapeutic launches.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth is fueled by heightened R&D investments, governmental healthcare spending, and expanded access to supportive therapies. Diagnostic laboratory availability has increased patient visits, influencing market dynamics positively.

Parkinson’s Disease Snapshot:

Characterized by nerve cell degeneration affecting movement control, Parkinson’s disease lacks definitive diagnostic tests. Symptom-based diagnosis and noninvasive imaging techniques, like PET scans, aid in identification.

Economic Impact:

The economic burden of Parkinson’s is substantial, with estimated costs of nearly $52 billion annually in the U.S., EUR 68 billion in Europe, and GBP 40 billion in the U.K. These escalating costs pose challenges for management, reimbursement, and healthcare specialist shortages.

Prevalence and Growth Prospects:

The prevalence of Parkinson’s is on the rise, with nearly one million cases in the U.S. and a projected increase to 1.2 million by 2030. Globally, over 10 million individuals contend with Parkinson’s, making it the second-most prevalent neurodegenerative disease.

Pipeline Drugs and Treatment Strategies:

Innovative drug developments focus on symptom management by regulating dopamine levels or enhancing signaling. Significant trials, such as FAScinate Therapeutics Inc.’s KM-819 and AbbCie Inc.’s ABBV-951, reflect the industry’s commitment to advancing treatment options.

Regional Insights:

Europe dominates the market, driven by rising Parkinson’s prevalence, government initiatives, and robust drug pipelines. North America, particularly the U.S., contributes significantly due to increased incidence, higher R&D spending, and a preference for non-pharmaceutical approaches.

Key Player Analysis:

The market is highly fragmented, with major players like AbbVie, Inc., UCB Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and others driving innovation. Collaborations, clinical trials, and drug submissions, such as Neuron23’s $100 million fundraising for Parkinson’s therapy, showcase the industry’s dynamism.

Future Outlook:

The Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market is poised for sustained growth. Stakeholders should anticipate market expansion opportunities, driven by technological advancements, robust drug pipelines, and evolving healthcare landscapes.

