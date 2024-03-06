Carbon Trading Market Outlook for 2031 Expected to Surge at a 19.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioning a Valuation of US$ 4.8 Trillion by 2031, Rising from US$ 1.0 Trillion in 2022

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The global carbon trading market is on a trajectory of exponential growth, fueled by a pressing need for environmental sustainability and the transition towards a low-carbon economy. Valued at an impressive US$ 1.0 trillion in 2022, this market is forecasted to surge at a remarkable CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 4.8 trillion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview:

Carbon trading, a crucial component of climate change mitigation strategies, involves the buying and selling of carbon emission allowances or credits. It provides a mechanism for regulating and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by establishing a market-based incentive system.

Key Developments:

The market is witnessing significant developments that underscore the commitment of key players towards sustainability:

On June 14, 2023, Shell announced ambitious plans to eliminate regular flaring from its Upstream activities by 2025 and achieve almost zero methane emissions by 2030. Additionally, substantial investments of US$ 10-15 billion are earmarked for the development of low-carbon energy alternatives.

On June 5, 2023, Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. partnered with Brazil’s biodiverse state, Tocantins, to preserve the Cerrado, one of the world’s most ecologically diverse savannahs.

Market Segmentation:

The carbon trading market is segmented based on various factors:

Source: Including forestry-related, agri-related, carbon capture & storage, waste, chemicals, and others.

Including forestry-related, agri-related, carbon capture & storage, waste, chemicals, and others. Platform Type: Compliance and voluntary.

Compliance and voluntary. System Type: Cap & trade, baseline & credit.

Cap & trade, baseline & credit. End-use: Energy, utility, transportation, industrial, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market spans across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, with each region presenting unique opportunities and challenges shaped by regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and environmental policies.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers of market growth include increasing environmental awareness, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and growing investments in renewable energy sources. However, challenges such as the lack of uniform regulatory standards, market volatility, and carbon leakage pose significant obstacles to market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the carbon trading market include the integration of blockchain technology for transparent and secure transactions, the rise of voluntary carbon offset programs among corporates and individuals, and the development of innovative financial instruments to facilitate carbon trading.

Future Outlook:

The future of the carbon trading market looks promising, driven by growing global efforts to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality targets. Market participants are expected to focus on innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving market dynamics.

Key Market Study Points:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed segmentation based on source, platform type, system type, end-use, and region.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies profiled in the market include 3Degrees, Anew Climate, LLC, BP P.L.C., C-Quest Capital LLC, EKI Energy Services Ltd., Finite Carbon Corporation, Forest Carbon, GECA Environnement, Native Energy, Shell, South Pole, Terrapass, and others.

