Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market Outlook for 2031 Expected to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioning a Valuation of US$ 8.1 Billion by 2031, Increasing from US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The global hydrogen gas turbine market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing focus on renewable energy sources and the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion in 2022, this market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a value of US$ 8.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview:

Hydrogen gas turbines play a pivotal role in power generation and various industrial applications, offering cleaner energy solutions compared to traditional fossil fuels. With advancements in hydrogen production technologies and growing environmental concerns, the demand for hydrogen gas turbines is witnessing a surge across different industry verticals.

Key Developments:

Several key developments underscore the momentum in the hydrogen gas turbine market:

On December 9, 2021, Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced plans to build a hydrogen-fueled gas turbine in Lingen, Germany, utilizing renewable green hydrogen. This initiative reflects the growing emphasis on decarbonization and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

On June 3, 2021, Doosan Heavy Industries embarked on a hydrogen gas turbine demonstration project in collaboration with Ulsan Metropolitan City, Korea East-West Power, and SK Gas. This project aims to showcase the viability and potential of hydrogen gas turbines as a next-generation energy solution.

Market Segmentation:

The hydrogen gas turbine market is segmented based on various factors:

Type: Including turbojet, turbofan, turboprop, and turboshaft.

Including turbojet, turbofan, turboprop, and turboshaft. Design Type: Heavy-duty gas turbines and aero derivative gas turbines.

Heavy-duty gas turbines and aero derivative gas turbines. Rating Capacity: Ranging from less than 60 MW to above 400 MW.

Ranging from less than 60 MW to above 400 MW. H2 Fuel Composition: Up to 20%, 20% to 60%, and 60% to 100%.

Up to 20%, 20% to 60%, and 60% to 100%. Application: Spanning steel mills, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, refineries, petrochemical, power generation, and others.

Spanning steel mills, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, refineries, petrochemical, power generation, and others. Distribution Channel: Direct sales and indirect sales.

Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, with each region presenting unique opportunities and challenges influenced by regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and market dynamics.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers of market growth include increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure, government initiatives to promote hydrogen-based technologies, and the rising demand for sustainable power generation solutions. However, challenges such as high initial investment costs and infrastructure limitations may hinder market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the hydrogen gas turbine market include advancements in hydrogen production technologies, integration of digital solutions for enhanced efficiency and performance monitoring, and strategic partnerships for collaborative research and development initiatives.

Future Outlook:

The future of the hydrogen gas turbine market looks promising, driven by the imperative to reduce carbon emissions and achieve climate goals. Market participants are expected to focus on innovation, research, and technological advancements to capitalize on growing opportunities and address evolving market demands.

Key Market Study Points:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed segmentation based on type, design type, rating capacity, H2 fuel composition, application, and region.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies profiled in the market include Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, Doosan Heavy Industries, OPRA Turbines, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., Siemens, Solar Turbines, General Electric Gas Power, and other key players.

