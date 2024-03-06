Home Fragrance Market Outlook for 2031, Expected to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioning a Valuation of US$ 14.5 Billion by 2031, Up from US$ 9.0 Billion in 2022

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The home fragrance market is experiencing steady growth, driven by a desire for pleasant indoor environments and an increasing focus on home aesthetics. With a valuation of US$ 9.0 billion in 2022, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview:

Home fragrance products play a vital role in creating inviting and comforting living spaces. From incense sticks to diffusers and sprayers, consumers have a wide array of options to choose from to enhance their home ambiance.

Key Developments:

Several key developments are shaping the home fragrance market:

On March 07, 2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. launched the Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Limited Edition Collection with Drew Barrymore. This sustainable collection of home care essentials aims to infuse homes with uplifting vibrancy and fragrance.

On March 31, 2021, Royal DSM acquired the flavor and fragrance bio-based intermediates business of Amyris, Inc., expanding its offerings in aroma ingredients for the flavor, fragrance, and cosmetics industries.

On November 08, 2021, ITC’s Engage introduced an AI tool called “Fragrance Finder” to assist consumers in selecting fragrances based on personality, gender identity, and occasion of usage.

Market Segmentation:

The home fragrance market is segmented based on various factors:

Product Type: Including incense sticks, sprayers, diffusers, fresh gel, essential oils, potpourris, and others.

Including incense sticks, sprayers, diffusers, fresh gel, essential oils, potpourris, and others. Category: Encompassing warm, woody, oriental, fresh, floral, and other fragrance categories.

Encompassing warm, woody, oriental, fresh, floral, and other fragrance categories. Mode of Function: Differentiating between conventional and automated fragrance products.

Differentiating between conventional and automated fragrance products. Product Form: Including oil, gel, liquid, flammable solids, and others.

Including oil, gel, liquid, flammable solids, and others. Ingredients: Differentiating between natural and synthetic fragrance ingredients.

Differentiating between natural and synthetic fragrance ingredients. Price: Segmented into high, medium, and low-priced products.

Segmented into high, medium, and low-priced products. Distribution Channel: Covering online sales through company-owned websites and e-commerce platforms, as well as offline sales through hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and other retail outlets.

Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with each region exhibiting unique market dynamics influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, lifestyle trends, and economic conditions.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers of market growth include increasing consumer interest in home décor and ambiance, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of aromatherapy. Challenges such as environmental concerns related to synthetic fragrance ingredients and market saturation in developed regions may impede market growth.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the home fragrance market include the preference for natural and sustainable fragrance ingredients, customizable fragrance solutions, and innovative product designs that blend functionality with aesthetics.

Future Outlook:

The future of the home fragrance market looks promising, with manufacturers focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and digital marketing strategies to cater to evolving consumer preferences and drive market growth.

Key Market Study Points:

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Comprehensive segmentation based on product type, category, mode of function, distribution channel, and region.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies profiled in the market include 3M Company, Bridgewater Candle Company, Chanel, Esteban Paris, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, MINISO, Newell Brands, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Copenhagen Candle Company Ltd, among others.

