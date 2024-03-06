Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market Trends, Outlook, Demand, Insights, Overview 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Wide Band Gap Semiconductors market has experienced remarkable growth, with its value soaring from US$1.1 billion in 2021 to an estimated US$9.5 billion by the end of 2031. This surge, at a robust CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031, can be attributed to the increasing demand for wide band gap semiconductor materials in various commercial and industrial applications.

Market Size and Segmentation:

In 2021, the global wide band gap semiconductors market stood at US$1.1 billion, and it is projected to maintain its momentum, growing at a significant CAGR of 24.6%, reaching an impressive US$9.5 billion by 2031. The market is segmented based on materials, applications, and regions, with silicon carbide (SiC) dominating the material segment, holding a substantial 62.4% market share in 2021.

Market Drivers:

The surge in demand for wide band gap semiconductors is fueled by the ever-increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Governments worldwide, including the U.K., France, the U.S., and Norway, are committed to phasing out fossil fuel-powered vehicles, leading to a rapid increase in EV production. Automakers like Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra are investing heavily in electric vehicle components, driving the adoption of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) in power electronics components.

Market Trends:

R&D activities in wide band gap materials are on the rise, with tech giants such as Infineon Technologies AG investing billions to enhance manufacturing capacities. Silicon carbide (SiC) is emerging as a frontrunner in the market, offering higher performance, better thermal conductivity, and stability across various applications, including AC-DC rectifiers, power factor correction circuits, and battery chargers.

Market Challenges and Future Outlook:

While the wide band gap semiconductors market shows immense potential, manufacturers face challenges such as thermal conductivity limitations in homogenous SiC and GaN substrates. Nevertheless, continuous R&D efforts aim to overcome these challenges and introduce robust products to the market.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market

The market is consolidated, with a small number of large-scale wide band gap semiconductors manufacturers controlling the majority of the market share. The majority of companies are investing in the R&D of environment-friendly products to enhance their wide band gap semiconductors market share. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are prominent strategies adopted by key players. Avago Technologies (Braodcom), Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Navitas Semiconductor, Nexperia, On Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation are the prominent entities operating in this market.

