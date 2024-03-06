GaN Substrate Market Share, Trends, Size, Major Players and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The GaN substrate market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a valuation of US$ 193.6 Mn in 2021 and an estimated CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the global market is anticipated to reach a staggering US$ 526.3 Mn. This surge is predominantly attributed to the escalating demand for power switching devices and LEDs, propelled by the unique properties of Gallium nitride (GaN) substrates.

Market Drivers

The rise in GaN substrate adoption is fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient white LEDs and power electronic devices. GaN’s ability to withstand higher temperatures and voltages than silicon positions it favorably in consumer electronics and electric vehicles, driving market growth. Manufacturers, recognizing this potential, are expanding production capabilities and focusing on high-growth applications such as transistors, RF devices, ICs, and LEDs.

Market Development Challenges

While GaN substrates offer numerous advantages, challenges such as production costs and technological complexities persist. The industry faces the task of optimizing manufacturing processes to ensure cost-effectiveness and widespread adoption.

Latest Market Trends

GaN technology is transforming industries, with LEDs finding applications beyond traditional lighting to automotive and smart lighting. The surge in GaN industrial devices, offering superior performance in terms of breakdown strength, switching speed, thermal conductivity, and on-resistance, is a notable trend. GaN on SiC, with three times the thermal conductivity of GaN on Si, is gaining prominence in power devices.

Future Outlook and Market Opportunities

The GaN substrate market’s future appears promising, with the global electronics sector expanding and electric vehicle adoption on the rise. Opportunities abound in optimizing GaN manufacturing processes, exploring new applications, and fostering international collaborations for technological advancements.

Regional Outlook of GaN Substrate Market

Asia Pacific held major share of 38.0% of the global GaN substrate market in 2021. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to the presence of leading electronics manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, and China. Additionally, surge in adoption of smartphones, computers, tablets, and desktop PCs is anticipated to contribute to the GaN substrate market growth in the region.

North America accounted for 27.0% share of the global GaN substrate market in 2021. Rise in demand for GaN substrates in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries; and increase in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are driving the market in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in GaN Substrate Market

The global GaN substrate market is consolidated, with a limited number of large-scale vendors controlling the maximum share. Expansion of product portfolios, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers. Kyma Technologies, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, MTI Corporation, NGK Insulators, Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., SOITEC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. are prominent players operating in the global GaN substrate market.

