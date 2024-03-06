Cultivating Health: Postbiotic Supplements Market Thrives with 11.5% CAGR by 2032

Registering a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 11.1%, the global postbiotic supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.5 Million in 2022. Furthermore, with rising awareness about the health benefits of products, the overall postbiotic supplements demand is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, totaling a valuation of US$ 28.3 Million by 2032.

They are merely the result of the presence and survival of microorganisms living in our intestines, but they can also be introduced directly through therapeutic methods. Functional foods including health-promoting nutrients such as vitamins, phenolic lipids, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and bioactive components (prebiotics, probiotics, synbiotics, and postbiotics) have gained popularity among manufacturers and consumers.

Postbiotics supplements have been described as a possible feed additive for use in monogastric animals such as poultry and swine to boost safety and growth efficiency. Postbiotics supplements may be regarded as a promising alternative to live probiotic microbes. Along with this, the postbiotic supplements are also used in functional foods and the pharmaceutical industry for nutritional benefits, disease prevention and therapeutic purposes.

Increasing Health Awareness among Consumers Creating Positive Scenario for Postbiotic Supplements:

A robust, naturally diverse population of intestinal bacteria (i.e., a balanced microbiome) can make all the postbiotics supplements a body needs. These therapies work better when combined with changes in lifestyle, particularly eating a healthier diet, minimizing the intake of toxins or unnecessary medicines, and stress control.

Postbiotics supplements can be an elegant and safe method for improving health, as postbiotics supplements have fewer storage and shelf life challenges compared with viable probiotics. Increasing demand for sports nutrition products is expected to play a crucial role in promoting the use of postbiotic supplements in the North American and European countries, due to the increasing importance of active lifestyle along with increased awareness of the benefits of intake of postbiotic supplements.

One of the main driving factors is also the optimistic attitude towards the sports nutrition industry. Increasing the number of global sporting events, athletes are encouraged to focus on physical strength by increasing their immunity. Postbiotic supplements provide important nutrients required for a healthy body to lead a healthier life. It is anticipated that increasing customer understanding of maintaining good gut health coupled with high prevalence of digestive health issues would drive demand for postbiotic supplements over the forecast period. Increasing recognition of the value of healthy diet in countries such as China and India is expected.

In 2109, Sabinsa released Lactosporin, a Novel Probiotic Metabolite for hair and skin. It is a postbiotic drug with a strong antioxidant activity and 50 percent free radical scavenging inhibition. The drug also has a significant anti-inflammatory and dose-dependent activity against collagenase.

Opportunities for Postbiotic supplements market:

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the role a healthy digestive system plays in promoting overall wellbeing. Evolving research areas are leading manufacturers to develop new products that address broader customer demands. Nevertheless, growing NPD operation has sparked questions on the market about transparency and efficiency. Research now focuses on and investigates the microbiota, attempting to identify indicators in the hopes of preventing or diagnosing health issues and diseases.

When probiotics were metabolized, postbiotics were developed and those cultures were thought to have been absorbed into the intestinal tract. Postbiotics may be a clever alternative to using whole bacteria in a probiotic form. Postbiotics have entered marketable applications in the field of personal care, which has given market players the ability to expand their product portfolio. Postbiotics are anticipated by professionals as “the metabolic by-products or bacterial products of gut microbes that have biological processes in our bodies” and are an exciting new area for research and development.

Brief Approach to Research Postbiotic supplements Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end use of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

