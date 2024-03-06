Sensor-based Sorting Machine Market Expected to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioning a Valuation of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2031 Increasing from US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sensor-based sorting machine market stands at the forefront of innovation, offering advanced solutions for efficient material sorting across various industries. With a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion in 2022, the market is poised for steady growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 6.9 billion by 2031.

Market Overview:

Sensor-based sorting machines leverage cutting-edge technology to identify and segregate materials based on predefined criteria such as size, color, shape, and composition. These machines play a crucial role in enhancing productivity, reducing waste, and optimizing resource utilization across diverse industrial sectors.

Key Developments:

Several noteworthy developments have shaped the sensor-based sorting machine market:

In February 2023, TOMRA partnered with Imdaad to install AUTOSORT, a state-of-the-art sensor-based sorting technology, at FARZ, a material recovery facility in the UAE, showcasing the growing adoption of advanced sorting solutions in the Middle East.

TOMRA’s showcase of AUTOSORT, AUTOSORT FLAKE, and INNOSORT FLAKE products at the K Exhibition 2022 underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in plastic sorting technology.

Market Segmentation:

The sensor-based sorting machine market is segmented based on various parameters:

Type: Including chute type and belt type sorting machines.

Including chute type and belt type sorting machines. Technology: Encompassing laser sorters, X-ray transmission, color-based, near-infrared, and combinations of different technologies.

Encompassing laser sorters, X-ray transmission, color-based, near-infrared, and combinations of different technologies. Sorting Type: Differentiating between bulk sorting and particle sorting methods.

Differentiating between bulk sorting and particle sorting methods. Processing Capacity: Categorized by throughput capacity, ranging from up to 150 tons/hr to above 350 tons/hr.

Categorized by throughput capacity, ranging from up to 150 tons/hr to above 350 tons/hr. Application: Classified into metallic and non-metallic material sorting applications.

Classified into metallic and non-metallic material sorting applications. Distribution Channel: Differentiating between direct sales and indirect sales channels.

Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, to identify regional trends, demand dynamics, and growth opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers of market growth include increasing demand for automated sorting solutions, stringent regulatory standards for waste management, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of sensor-based sorting technologies. However, challenges such as high initial investment costs and technical complexities associated with integration and operation may hinder market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the sensor-based sorting machine market include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for enhanced sorting accuracy, development of compact and portable sorting systems, and the adoption of cloud-based data analytics platforms for real-time monitoring and optimization.

Future Outlook:

The future of the sensor-based sorting machine market looks promising, with continued investments in research and development, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations expected to drive innovation and propel market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies profiled in the sensor-based sorting machine market include Allgaier Process Technology GmbH, CSG, HypSorting, IMS Engineering, Leevams Incorporated, Redwave, Sesotec, Stark Resources, Steinert Global, TOMRA, and others.

