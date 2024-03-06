Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Forecast 2020-2030 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for citrus bioflavonoid supplements has surged, driven by their potential to enhance immunoregulation and combat viral infections. With a focus on reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, companies in the citrus bioflavonoids market are capitalizing on this trend by innovating new products and expanding their production capabilities. Additionally, the health-promoting benefits of citrus bioflavonoids in managing blood sugar levels and renal diseases are further driving market growth, positioning citrus bioflavonoids as key ingredients in the quest for better health outcomes.

Key Players and Market Developments

Nature LLC

Solgar Inc.

Freeda Vitamins Inc.

NOW Foods

Organika Health Products Inc.

Natural Factors Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Country Life LLC.

Merck KGaA

Cayman Chemical Company

Nacalai Tesque Inc.

Nans Products

COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Demand for Citrus Bioflavonoid Supplements

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the demand for citrus bioflavonoid supplements has skyrocketed, particularly in regions heavily impacted by the virus. With its origins in Wuhan, China, the virus has prompted a surge in pneumonia cases, leading to an increased demand for citrus fruits rich in flavonoids. Citrus bioflavonoid supplements have emerged as a novel candidate for reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, bolstering their credibility in the market and driving unprecedented demand for these health agents.

Managing Blood Sugar Levels and Renal Diseases

Beyond their role in combating viral infections, citrus bioflavonoids hold promising potentials in managing blood sugar levels and renal diseases. Clinical trials are underway to innovate new bioflavonoid complexes that effectively control blood pressure, sugar levels, and inflammation. Ingredients like hesperidin, naringin, and eriocitrin are being combined to minimize health issues associated with pre-diabetes and inflammation, further driving market growth. Moreover, research suggests that citrus bioflavonoids can help reduce the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects

The global citrus bioflavonoids market is projected to reach a value of approximately US$ 2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer focus on product safety and natural ingredients is driving market growth, as manufacturers emphasize the safety and origin of raw materials. Clean labels and the elimination of unacceptable ingredients in food products are creating new opportunities for citrus bioflavonoids, with applications expanding across various sectors including dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Strategies and Innovations

Manufacturers in the citrus bioflavonoids market are launching new products and expanding their portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands. Online channels and e-commerce platforms are being leveraged to improve product visibility and accessibility, with companies offering discounts and promotions to drive sales. Product innovations, such as synbiotic beverages enriched with active bioflavonoids, are also contributing to market growth. Additionally, collaborations with international medical laboratories and clinical trials are enhancing the credibility of citrus bioflavonoid products, further fueling market expansion.

