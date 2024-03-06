Beta-Carotene Market Overview 2019-2027: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 87.8 Bn Global Market Report 2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Beta-carotene, a naturally occurring chemical responsible for the reddish-yellow color in plants, is garnering significant attention across various industries. From food processing to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, beta-carotene is becoming increasingly indispensable due to its diverse applications and health-promoting properties. As consumer awareness grows and demand surges, the global beta-carotene market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Players and Market Developments

Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE., Vidya Herbs PVT Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S DDW The Colour House Corporation, Novus International, Allied Biotech Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd., Nutralliance is US, BioExtract, and Carotech Berhad are some of the key players working in the global beta-carotene market

Beta-Carotene: A Versatile Ingredient

In recent years, beta-carotene has emerged as a preferred natural colorant in the food and beverage industry. Its ability to impart vibrant shades of red, yellow, and orange makes it an ideal choice for various products, including confectionaries, dressings, and packed foods. With consumers increasingly seeking out natural ingredients, the demand for beta-carotene as a food colorant has witnessed a significant uptick, driving market growth.

Moreover, beta-carotene serves as a vital source of vitamin A, making it a key ingredient in functional foods and dietary supplements. In regions where vitamin A deficiencies are prevalent, such as certain parts of Asia and Africa, beta-carotene fortification plays a crucial role in addressing public health concerns. Additionally, the antioxidant properties of beta-carotene contribute to its use in pharmaceuticals, where it is incorporated into medicines aimed at improving cognitive functions and combating oxidative stress.

Health Benefits Driving Market Growth

The health benefits associated with beta-carotene consumption are contributing to its rising popularity and widespread adoption across various industries. Studies have shown that dietary intake of beta-carotene may reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes, making it a valuable component in diabetes prevention strategies. Furthermore, beta-carotene has been studied for its potential role in preventing cancer, particularly lung cancer, as well as in promoting eye health and reducing the risk of vision disabilities.

Expanding Applications in Cosmetics

In addition to its role in food and pharmaceuticals, beta-carotene is making inroads into the cosmetics and personal care industry. Recognized for its antioxidant properties and skin-enhancing benefits, beta-carotene is being increasingly utilized in natural and organic cosmetic formulations. Its ability to nourish and protect the skin, coupled with growing consumer preference for clean and natural beauty products, is driving the demand for beta-carotene in the cosmetics market.

Market Outlook

The global beta-carotene market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by increasing consumer awareness, expanding applications, and rising demand across multiple industries. With the food and beverage sector leading the way in beta-carotene consumption, manufacturers are expected to focus on innovation and product development to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries are likely to emerge as key growth drivers, as the demand for beta-carotene fortified products continues to rise. With its versatile applications and proven health benefits, beta-carotene is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the food, health, and beauty industries, offering consumers a path to healthier and more sustainable living.

