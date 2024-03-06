Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Overview 2018-2026: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious about skincare and seeking protection against various environmental stressors, fractionated shea butter emerges as a game-changer in the personal care industry. Traditionally, skincare routines involved basic moisturizers and sunscreens, but the evolving needs of consumers have led to a surge in demand for products offering protection against pollution, infrared light, blue light, and heavy metals.

Fractionated shea butter, hailed for its exceptional properties, is now being recognized as a superior alternative to conventional vegetable oils and animal-derived fats in the formulation of beauty and skincare products. According to recent research by TMR, the fractionated shea butter market witnessed revenues nearing US$ 1 billion in 2018, indicating its growing prominence in the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Key Players and Market Developments

The Dual Action of Fractionated Shea Butter

Fractionated shea butter offers a dual-action approach that adds significant value to traditional skincare products. With its rich content of non-saponifiables, oleic acid, and stearic acid, fractionated shea butter ensures enhanced skin compatibility and accelerates the healing process in cosmetic formulations. Its unique composition, characterized by a large saponifiable fraction and an even larger non-saponifiable fraction, sets it apart from other natural oils commonly used in skincare products.

Unlocking the Potential of Vitamin E

One of the key attributes of fractionated shea butter is its vitamin E profile, which provides powerful antioxidant properties. This not only protects the skin from free radicals but also promotes micro-circulation, contributing to healthier and more radiant skin. Ongoing research is exploring the role of fractionated shea butter in combating the deleterious effects of environmental factors such as sun exposure, further underscoring its versatility in skincare formulations.

Driving Innovation in Product Development

The increasing consumer preference for natural and multifunctional cosmetic ingredients has spurred a wave of innovation in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Fractionated shea butter, with its myriad skin and hair care benefits, has become a favored choice for brands looking to formulate products that cater to evolving consumer needs. From moisturizers to specialty products like whitening creams and anti-aging formulations, fractionated shea butter is becoming a staple ingredient in a wide range of skincare products.

The Rise of ‘Cosmecetuticals’

Fractionated shea butter’s cosmeceutical profile positions it as a cost-effective yet highly therapeutic ingredient in skincare formulations. Its compatibility with both polar and non-polar drugs makes it a versatile choice for cosmetic products with therapeutic benefits. Moreover, its affordability compared to other carrier oils further enhances its appeal to cosmetics manufacturers, driving its adoption across the industry.

Navigating Market Dynamics

In a highly competitive market, manufacturers are focusing on factors such as price, reliability, and quality to differentiate their fractionated shea butter-based products. With established players holding a significant market share, companies are leveraging digital platforms to connect with consumers and capitalize on shifting preferences towards natural and organic skincare products. Strong distribution strategies and a focus on product refinement for improved shelf life are key priorities for manufacturers seeking to expand their market presence.

