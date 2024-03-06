Dried Blueberries Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 1355.1 Bn Market 2018-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness in their dietary choices, the demand for nutrient-rich superfruits has surged dramatically. Among these, blueberries, celebrated for their antioxidant properties and numerous health benefits, have emerged as a prominent player in the global food market. While fresh and frozen blueberries have long been favored, the dried form of this superfruit is now garnering significant attention, particularly from health-conscious consumers seeking convenient and nutritious snack options.

Key Players and Market Developments

The Health Benefits of Dried Blueberries

Dried blueberries pack a powerful punch when it comes to nutritional value. Rich in fiber and antioxidants, these dried wonders have been shown to regulate blood sugar levels, making them a preferred snack choice for individuals managing type 2 diabetes. Additionally, their low-carb, low-glycemic index profile makes them an ideal option for those looking to improve their overall blood glucose levels.

Moreover, dried blueberries boast a host of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin D, and vitamin K. Vitamin C promotes collagen production for healthy skin, while vitamin K plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone health maintenance. With attributes like being low in sodium, low in calories, high in anthocyanins, and cholesterol-free, dried blueberries are increasingly recommended for individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Market Insights and Projections

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global sales of dried blueberries reached approximately US$ 380 million, with significant contributions from the food and beverages, and cosmetics and personal care industries. While fresh and frozen blueberries offer equally robust nutritional profiles, the longer shelf life and clean labeling of dried blueberries have fueled their growing preference among consumers and manufacturers alike.

TMR projects a promising outlook for the dried blueberries market, with sales expected to grow over 1.5 times between 2019 and 2027. This growth trajectory is driven by the increasing demand for natural, organic, and shelf-stable ingredients in food and beauty products.

Expanding Application Opportunities

Innovations in dehydration technology have opened up new avenues for incorporating dried blueberries into a wide range of products. From bakery items like cakes and cookies to savory snacks and health bars, dried blueberries are finding their way into diverse consumer offerings. Moreover, the rising popularity of nutricosmetics and natural skincare products has created additional opportunities for the inclusion of dried blueberries in beauty from within formulations.

Riding the Real Food Movement Wave

As consumers gravitate towards authentic, minimally processed foods, the demand for naturally sourced ingredients like dried blueberries continues to soar. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by leveraging dried blueberries in various bakery and snack products, catering to the growing appetite for real, wholesome foods.

Convenience and Health Drive Consumer Preference

Despite their relatively higher cost, the convenience and nutrient density of dried blueberries make them a worthwhile investment for health-conscious consumers. The growing popularity of nutritional snack bars and the increasing emphasis on natural and organic ingredients further contribute to the rising demand for dried blueberries.

E-Commerce and Cross-Marketing Strategies

Retailers are capitalizing on the growing popularity of dried blueberries by adopting cross-marketing strategies and leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach a wider audience. By strategically placing dried blueberry-containing products alongside complementary items, retailers are driving sales and enhancing consumer engagement.

Competition Landscape

The dried blueberries market is characterized by a consolidated competitive landscape, with established players dominating a significant share of the market. Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, branding, and promotion to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

