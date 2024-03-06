Notoginseng Root Extract Market Overview 2018-2028: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 432.8 Mn Global Market Report 2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Known as the miracle root for its life-preserving properties, notoginseng has long captured the interest of researchers in the field of gerontology. While traditionally valued for its anti-aging benefits, a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) delves into the diverse functional applications of notoginseng root extract, shedding light on lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Key Players and Market Developments

For instance, Puritan’s Pride, MeiHerb Biotch Co. Ltd., and a few other players are focusing on increasing their customer base to achieve a global footprint. On the other side, manufacturers such as Ginco International, NutraChamps Inc., and The Garden of Natural Solutions Co. Ltd are likely to maintain strategic focus on new, high-quality launches.

Market Overview

In 2018, global revenues from notoginseng root extract reached approximately US$ 300 million, with steady growth projected in the years ahead. With a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 4% through 2028, the market is poised for incremental expansion driven by the prevailing health trend and consumer demand for natural remedies.

Tapping into Health Consciousness

Manufacturers in the notoginseng root extract market are capitalizing on the growing popularity of organic and natural products, targeting health-conscious consumers seeking therapeutic solutions. As the health supplements category experiences a surge in demand, notoginseng root extract is gaining traction for its therapeutic properties, presenting optimistic prospects for market growth.

Exploring New Frontiers in Pharma

Beyond its traditional use in anti-aging products, notoginseng root extract is finding applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Its pro-hemostatic activity, which accelerates blood clotting, presents opportunities in formulations targeting hemostasis. Additionally, its immuno-stimulatory, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties hint at broader therapeutic potential in the treatment of various ailments.

China’s Dominance and Emerging Markets

China, the traditional hub of notoginseng cultivation, remains central to the market, supplying high-quality extracts to developed regions like Europe and North America. However, the focus is shifting to non-traditional territories like Baise and Wenshan, driven by the need for optimal growth environments and quality assurance. This shift reflects a strategic move to meet the growing demand for high-quality extracts beyond China’s traditional cultivating lands.

Competition Landscape and Quality Focus

The market is characterized by a consolidated competition landscape, with Chinese manufacturers dominating the scene. Key players are targeting health supplement manufacturers and expanding into new regional markets to capitalize on burgeoning demand. Quality remains paramount, with companies investing in rigorous evaluation methods to ensure the chemical composition and efficacy of their extracts.

