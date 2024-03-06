Bovine Colostrum Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 4.3 Bn Market 2019-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bovine colostrum market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its immunity-boosting attributes and growing demand for functional foods. According to a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the market is poised to reach approximately US$ 4.3 billion by the end of 2027, propelled by strategic advancements and expanding applications of bovine colostrum in various industries.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66248

Key Players and Market Developments

NOW Health Group, Inc.

APS Biogroup

Sovereign Laboratories

Genceutic Naturals

Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd.

Vivesa holding s.r.o.

Cure Nutraceutical PVT. LTD.

iodane Pharma A/S

Agati Healthcare Pvt Ltd

PuraLife, LLC.

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the health benefits of bovine colostrum, leading to its widespread adoption in functional foods, beverages, and nutritional supplements. As functional foods gain popularity for their ability to promote overall health and well-being, bovine colostrum is emerging as a key ingredient due to its rich nutrient profile and immune-boosting properties. This trend is reflected in the dominance of the functional food segment, which is expected to lead the global market in terms of end use.

Diverse Applications Drive Market Expansion

Bovine colostrum supplements are gaining traction for their potential in treating various ailments and supporting immune health. Manufacturers are ramping up production capacities to meet the growing demand for dietary supplements, particularly those containing immunoglobulins beneficial for digestive health. Additionally, bovine colostrum is finding applications in infant formula supplementation, particularly for extremely preterm infants who may require additional nutritional support. Healthcare providers are recommending bovine colostrum to enhance enteral protein intake in preterm infants, further driving market growth in this segment.

Human vs. Bovine Colostrum: Bridging the Gap

While human colostrum is essential for infant brain development and intestinal health, bovine colostrum offers unique benefits for both infants and adults. Bovine colostrum is particularly valuable for its role in supporting brain development and fluid regulation in infants, supplementing human colostrum when necessary. Despite ethical concerns surrounding its use in some regions, manufacturers are targeting emerging economies to promote the health benefits of bovine colostrum and address the nutritional needs of consumers.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66248<ype=S

Strategic Alliances Drive Innovation and Market Penetration

Companies in the bovine colostrum market are forming strategic alliances to innovate in bovine colostrum-based therapies and expand their global reach. Collaborations between biotechnology companies and nutritional dairy companies are facilitating the development of proprietary colostrum products aimed at improving public health. By integrating bovine colostrum into dairy goods and dietary supplements, manufacturers are not only promoting consumer health but also driving market growth in emerging economies.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube