Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Overview 2019-2029: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 70,000 mn Global Market Report 2029

Sugar, a ubiquitous ingredient in the food and beverage industry, serves as a primary sweetening agent in a myriad of products. Derived from various sources including sugar crops, cereals, fruits, and seaweeds, sugar can be classified as either plant derived or synthetic. In recent years, the demand for plant derived and synthetic sugars has surged, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing health consciousness, and evolving dietary trends.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market are Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Pte. Ltd., Qingdao Qingmei Biotech Co. Ltd., Profood International Inc., JnJ Consumer Nutritionals, and Merisant Worldwide Inc. among others

Diverse Range of Sugar Types

In our study, we have identified and analyzed eight types of plant derived and synthetic sugars, namely glucose, fructose, arabinose, xylose, fucose, galactose, mannose, and rhamnose. While sucrose, glucose, and fructose continue to dominate the market, there is a growing interest in lesser-known sugars such as mannose, rhamnose, and xylose due to their perceived health benefits. These sugars not only offer sweetness but also contribute to the nutritional profile of food and beverage products.

Impact of Health Consciousness

The surge in health consciousness among consumers has led to a preference for naturally-derived sweeteners over synthetic alternatives. Plant derived sugars are perceived as healthier options, devoid of adverse health effects associated with synthetic sugars. Consequently, there has been a subtle shift towards plant derived sugars in the food and beverage industry, driven by the demand for natural and wholesome ingredients.

Market Outlook

The global food and beverage industry’s robust growth has fueled the expansion of the plant derived and synthetic sugar market. Despite concerns about excessive sugar consumption and its health implications, the demand for these sugars remains strong, driven by their indispensable role in enhancing the taste and palatability of end products. However, the market faces challenges from synthetic sugars, which have been linked to health issues such as diabetes and obesity.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the plant derived and synthetic sugar market in the coming years. Rising population coupled with increasing per capita food consumption is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities. Additionally, lifestyle and demographic changes, particularly in emerging economies, are inducing changes in eating and drinking habits, thereby driving sugar consumption.

Applications in Biofuel Production

Beyond the food and beverage industry, plant derived and synthetic sugars are finding applications in biofuel production. Despite challenges such as extraction methods and fluctuating crude oil prices, there is growing interest in utilizing sugar as a biofuel. However, commercialization efforts face hurdles, and technological innovations are needed to overcome production challenges and make plant derived and synthetic sugar a viable alternative to fossil fuel-based oils.

