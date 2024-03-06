Port and Handling Equipment Tire Market is Anticipated to Grow at A Sluggish CAGR of 3.7% by 2031- TMR Study

The Port and Handling Equipment Tire Market, valued at US$ 740.0 million in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 3.7%. This article unveils the dynamics driving this market, offering a comprehensive analysis of key factors, emerging trends, and the competitive landscape. As global trade and port infrastructure continue to evolve, the demand for specialized tires for handling equipment is set to witness significant expansion.

Market Overview: Port and Handling Equipment Tires play a crucial role in facilitating the seamless operation of heavy-duty equipment at ports and harbors. These tires, designed for durability and high load-carrying capacity, are central to the efficiency of material handling processes, including container handlers, reach stackers, and straddle carriers. The market is propelled by factors such as the rise in competitiveness among off-road tire manufacturers, evolving trade policies, and a surge in port infrastructure development activities.

Driving Forces:

Competitiveness and Globalization: The heightened competition among Off-The-Road (OTR) tire manufacturers, coupled with the implementation of new trade and globalization policies, is a catalyst for market demand. As countries focus on developing sustainable port ecosystems, the market for port equipment tires is witnessing a significant boost. Material Handling and Logistics Boom: The increase in material handling equipment demand, driven by the flourishing logistics and e-commerce sectors, is a key growth driver. Port equipment tires are essential for the operation of heavy-duty forklifts, aerial lifts, and automated equipment, meeting the rising demand for industrial applications at ports.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: The port and handling equipment tire market is witnessing rapid technological advancements, with a focus on electrification, hybridization of motor trains, and the integration of autonomous functionalities. Leading manufacturers such as Continental AG and Yokohama Tire Corporation are actively engaged in Research and Development (R&D) activities to enhance their product portfolios. Industry 4.0 Impact: The expansion of the manufacturing sector, driven by Industry 4.0 principles, is contributing to the market’s positive trajectory. Real-time data gathering, IoT technologies, and automated systems are transforming port operations, creating opportunities for innovative solutions in material handling.

E-commerce and Logistics Influence: The surge in e-commerce popularity has resulted in an increased need for advanced material-handling machinery in warehouse facilities. E-commerce and third-party logistics companies are increasingly relying on material handling equipment, stimulating the demand for specialized tires required for these heavy-duty operations. The trend is particularly prominent in countries experiencing rapid growth in small and medium-sized businesses, such as India, South Africa, and Russia.

Tire Type Dynamics:

Bias Tires on the Rise: The bias tire segment holds a substantial market share of 34.0%, driven by factors such as affordability, improved vehicle stability, and damage-resistant sidewalls. While radial and solid tires offer enhanced traction control and fuel efficiency, the demand for bias tires remains robust, especially in developing countries. Application Dominance: The application of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by the deployment of AGVs in warehouses and distribution centers. The container handlers segment also holds significant market share due to the indispensable role these tires play in handling substantial loads.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific emerges as the dominant force in the global port and handling equipment tire market, fueled by intensive port infrastructure development activities and the increasing number of warehouses. China and India, with their thriving industrial sectors, contribute significantly to the growth. Europe and North America follow closely, with Europe experiencing widespread use of material handling equipment in the industrial sector.

Key Players and Developments: The market is consolidated, with a few major players dictating the landscape. Companies such as Continental AG, Yokohama Tire Corporation, and Michelin are at the forefront, adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product portfolio expansions. Recent developments include Michelin’s introduction of the Michelin X Stacker 3 HD tire for heavy-duty applications and Trelleborg AB’s divestment of its Trelleborg Wheel Systems business to Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

