Asia Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2022-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The Asia Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is poised for remarkable growth, having been valued at US$ 2.13 billion in 2021 and projected to surge at a CAGR of 13.11%, reaching US$ 7.96 billion by the end of 2031. In this comprehensive article, we dissect the market dynamics, growth trends, key players, and emerging technologies that are shaping the landscape of AGVs in the region.

Market Overview: Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), revolutionizing material handling and logistics, are self-operated, driverless systems designed to transport materials across warehouses and manufacturing units without human intervention. As Industry 4.0 gains prominence, AGV manufacturers are embracing advancements in technology to improve workplace safety, enhance productivity, and tap into incremental opportunities through innovation.

Growth Drivers:

Rise of Industry 4.0: The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles is a pivotal driver for the rapid growth of AGVs in the Asia Pacific region. Manufacturers are leveraging AGVs to streamline logistics, improve transportation and enhance overall productivity. Focus on Workplace Safety: With an increased emphasis on workplace safety, AGVs are gaining traction. These automated systems contribute to reducing manual material handling risks, aligning with the objectives of organizations like the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE). Material Handling for Productivity: The surge in demand for AGVs in material handling is a significant contributor to market expansion. AGVs are known for their reliability, durability, and the ability to conduct redundant work more efficiently, ultimately reducing operational costs and production time.

Cost-Efficient Operations and Enhanced Productivity: AGVs have proven to be a game-changer in reducing labor costs and optimizing operational efficiency. By incorporating automation, businesses can potentially decrease fuel consumption by around 10%, particularly in the transport and logistics industry. This cost-efficiency is contributing to the escalating demand for AGVs across various sectors in the Asia Pacific.

AGVs Justify Industry 4.0 Demands: The advent of Industry 4.0 has propelled the demand for AGVs, particularly in warehouse management, material transportation, and manufacturing processes across industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. AGVs play a crucial role in the transformation of manufacturing facilities into self-contained operations, integrating computers, industrial automation systems, and robots into a single automated unit.

Usage of Automated Guided Carts (AGCs) in Transportation and Assembly Line Work: Within the AGV market, Automated Guided Carts (AGCs) have emerged as a preferred type, holding a major share of 22.30% in 2021. AGCs provide a flexible and autonomous material transfer solution, making them ideal for transportation and assembly line work. The versatility of AGCs in operating with multiple navigational options contributes to their popularity in various industries.

Increase in Adoption of Magnetic Guidance Technology: In terms of technology, magnetic guidance has secured a major share of 24.82% in the Asia Pacific AGV market. This technology, primarily preferred for AGCs, offers advantages such as easy installation, modification without invasive procedures, and accurate positioning. Magnetic guidance is anticipated to witness continued demand, driven by its suitability for well-defined routes.

Regional Outlook: China, with its well-established automotive industry and a large population, held a significant share of the Asia Pacific AGV market in 2021. The country is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. The robust growth of the e-commerce sector in China is contributing to the market expansion, as companies strive to differentiate themselves by reducing product delivery times.

Japan is positioned as the fastest-growing market for AGVs, supported by the availability of customized and basic AGVs and continuous R&D activities. The Indian market is exhibiting stable growth, driven by the increasing demand for material handling equipment in the manufacturing sector.

Analysis of Key Players: The Asia Pacific AGV market is consolidated, with numerous manufacturers controlling the majority share. Leading players such as Toyota Industries Corporation, KUKA AG, and JBT Corporation are adopting new technologies, expanding product portfolios, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to stay at the forefront of the market.

Key Developments:

KUKA AG’s contract with Ford Otosan for the supply of over 700 robots underscores the longstanding partnership between the two companies, focusing on Ford’s next-generation electrical and connected commercial vehicle projects. JBT Corporation’s Warehouse Freezer AGV, operating in temperatures from -10°F to 110°F, showcases the company’s commitment to providing versatile AGV solutions. Murata Machinery, Ltd.’s contract with Alpen Co. Ltd. for the construction of ALPHABOT, a 3D robot warehousing system, highlights the innovative strides in AGV technology.

