Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Cell Market is Predicted to Expand at A CAGR Of 24.25% by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global automotive lithium-ion battery cell market is experiencing a revolutionary surge, having been valued at US$ 62.78 billion in 2021 and anticipated to skyrocket at a remarkable CAGR of 24.25%, reaching an impressive US$ 550.54 billion by 2031. In this in-depth article, we delve into the market dynamics, growth drivers, key players, and emerging technologies that are shaping the trajectory of the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market globally.

Market Overview: Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells, the powerhouse behind various electronic devices and the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, are at the forefront of an unprecedented growth trajectory. Renowned players like Duracell, Samsung SDI, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. are driving innovation, focusing on performance upgrades, and diversifying their product portfolios. The market is propelled by a surge in demand for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles, particularly electric vehicles (EVs).

Growth Drivers:

Rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, driven by a global push towards eco-friendly transportation and stringent emission regulations, is a key catalyst for the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market’s remarkable growth. Innovation and Performance Upgrades: Leading players are actively engaged in enhancing the performance of battery cells. This commitment to innovation, coupled with cost-effectiveness and diversity, positions the market for substantial growth during the forecast period. Demand for Fuel Efficiency: The automotive lithium-ion battery cell market is further fueled by the escalating need for fuel-efficient vehicles. The shift towards EVs, especially in urban areas, is bolstering the demand for lithium-ion battery cells, revolutionizing the transportation and logistics industries.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives and EV Incentives Driving Adoption: Global concerns about the environment, coupled with stringent government regulations and incentives for electric vehicles, are key factors propelling the adoption of automotive lithium-ion battery cells. Initiatives by regulatory authorities, such as emission reduction norms and subsidies, are encouraging manufacturers and consumers to embrace electrified vehicles, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and minimizing environmental pollution.

Urbanization and Cost-Effective Transportation: The consistent increase in urbanization is creating a significant demand for cost-effective and reliable modes of transportation. Urban populations, major consumers of electric vehicles, are driving the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, thereby boosting the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market.

Prismatic Cells Leading the Charge: In the realm of cell types, prismatic cells emerge as leaders, holding a major market share in 2021. Prismatic cells, known for storing more amp-hours per cell and being cost-effective during recycling, are favored for larger battery pack configurations. Additionally, the pouch cell segment is gaining popularity for its superior performance and durability.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide Dominates Product Types: In terms of product types, lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) took center stage in 2021, holding a dominant market share. Although lithium-cobalt has a shorter lifecycle and constrained load capabilities, it remains preferable for digital electronics due to its high specific energy. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) is gaining traction as charging infrastructure rapidly expands, offering higher energy density, lower cost, and longer cycle life compared to cobalt-based cells.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific: Dominating the market in terms of volume, Asia Pacific, led by China, holds a significant share due to the massive production and adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles. Government initiatives, emission concerns, and subsidies contribute to the region’s market share.

Dominating the market in terms of volume, Asia Pacific, led by China, holds a significant share due to the massive production and adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles. Government initiatives, emission concerns, and subsidies contribute to the region’s market share. Europe: With a prominent market share in 2021, Europe witnesses high demand for lithium cobalt oxide battery cells, fueled by the presence of key manufacturers and a push towards sustainability.

With a prominent market share in 2021, Europe witnesses high demand for lithium cobalt oxide battery cells, fueled by the presence of key manufacturers and a push towards sustainability. North America: Boasting considerable market share, North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, stands as a technologically advanced region with a penchant for innovative technologies.

Analysis of Key Players: The global automotive lithium-ion battery cell market is marked by consolidation, with major players like Duracell, Samsung SDI, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. spearheading technological advancements. Strategies include comprehensive research and development, product portfolio expansion, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Developments:

Duracell and Williams Racing Partnership: In February 2022, Duracell partnered with Williams Racing to enhance the efficiency of vehicle electrification, showcasing the convergence of high-performance alkaline batteries and cutting-edge automotive technology. Vmoto’s Agreement with Bird Group: March 2021 saw Vmoto signing an agreement to supply a minimum of 10,000 scooters to India-based Bird Group, reflecting the growing demand for electric two-wheelers.

