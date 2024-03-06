Electric Truck Chassis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2022-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global electric truck chassis market is experiencing a paradigm shift, emerging as a powerhouse in the automotive industry. Valued at US$ 332.32 million in 2021, this market is projected to witness an unprecedented CAGR of 33.16%, reaching a staggering US$ 5.79 billion by 2031. In this comprehensive article, we delve into the market dynamics, growth drivers, key players, and technological innovations that are propelling the electric truck chassis market onto the fast lane of evolution.

Market Overview: The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is steering the global electric truck chassis market towards a revolutionary trajectory. Governments globally, driven by sustainability goals, are incentivizing electric long-haul trucks, while manufacturers are leveraging lightweight materials to enhance efficiency and reduce production costs. Fast-charging station demand, coupled with continuous product launches, is amplifying market growth, projecting a dynamic future for electric truck chassis.

Growth Drivers:

EV Adoption and Government Initiatives: The rising adoption of electric vehicles, especially long-haul electric trucks, is a pivotal driver. Governments, striving to reduce carbon emissions, are offering funding and tax benefits, creating a conducive environment for electric truck chassis growth. Fast-Charging Infrastructure: The surge in demand for fast-charging or turbocharging stations is a significant catalyst for market growth. As the need for efficient charging infrastructure intensifies, the electric truck chassis market is poised for robust expansion. Innovation in Lightweight Materials: Manufacturers are actively embracing lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber composites to enhance chassis strength. This not only aids in meeting emission reduction goals but also boosts the overall efficiency of electric pickup trucks.

Electric Truck Chassis Market Dynamics: Chassis in Focus: The chassis, a skeletal framework supporting a vehicle’s parts, is crucial in providing strength and rigidity. Types such as double-axle, tri-axle, and four-axle chassis cater to diverse electric truck configurations. The use of lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fiber composites is gaining traction for mounting electric motors and batteries.

Rise of Lightweight Materials: The demand for lightweight solutions is growing globally to reduce CO2 emissions. Asia Pacific and Latin America are witnessing a surge in the production of electric trucks, driving the development of robust and lightweight electric vehicle chassis. The use of aluminum and carbon fiber composites is becoming prevalent, aligning with governments’ focus on emission reduction.

Freight Trucking and Emission Reduction: Freight trucks contribute significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. In response, governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of electric freight trucks to mitigate carbon emissions. Regulatory agencies are enforcing stringent emission reduction norms, propelling the demand for electric truck chassis.

Segmentation Insights: Truck Classification: The market segmentation based on truck classification includes light duty (class 1 to class 2), medium duty (class 3 to class 6), and heavy duty (class 7 & class 8). The medium-duty segment is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by investments in infrastructure, logistics, and e-commerce, boosting demand for medium-sized electric trucks.

Installation: Electric truck chassis installation is categorized into company-fitted and retrofitted. The company-fitted segment is expected to hold a major market share. Government initiatives phasing out conventional trucks in favor of zero-emission counterparts contribute to the production of electric trucks.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global electric truck market, with China being a key player in the electric truck market due to substantial government funding for transport sector electrification. Investments in research and development activities further contribute to the region’s market share.

North America and Europe: These regions held a significant market share in 2021, driven by expansions in electric vehicle components and infrastructure. Noteworthy developments include Volvo Trucks receiving orders for over 1,100 electric trucks and Mercedes-Benz unveiling its first heavy-duty battery-electric truck.

Key Players and Developments: Key players shaping the global electric truck chassis market include Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, BYD Auto, Volvo Group, PACCAR, and Scania AB. Notable developments include Scania AB introducing complete BEV-based solutions for regional long-haul and Volta trucks revealing the prototype chassis of the full-electric Volta Zero.

