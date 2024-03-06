Electric Two Wheelers MRO Market Projected to Surpass US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033

The total valuation of the global electric two-wheelers MRO market in 2023 is estimated to be around US$ 435.7 million which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% throughout 2033. Research on the global two wheelers MRO market further reveals that the overall valuation would reach US$ 1,414.9 million by 2033.

Given that transit facilities and preferences differ greatly between countries, it is difficult to draw conclusions about the electric two wheelers MRO market trends, although, certain regional advances are startling. China, which represents roughly 30% of the worldwide electric two wheeler market, is poised to dominate the global electric two wheelers MRO market.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16524

Global agencies are also setting stricter pollution objectives that may increase the sales of electric light vehicles and further supplement the MRO market. Many cities are attempting to decrease the usage of private vehicles and traffic congestion by providing more encouragement for E2Ws and other EVs.

Key Takeaways

As per the FMI study, currently, Japan holds the maximum share of the revenue generated by electric two wheelers MRO services provided globally. In the previous year, 2022, this amount was figured out to be around US$ 59 million, which turned out to be 15.3% of the overall market.

The electric two wheelers MRO market size of the United States comes after many Asia Pacific countries. Presently, it contributes to only 4.3% of the market size and is projected to generate US$ 18.7 million in 2023.

Germany is the leading region for electric two wheelers MRO service providers operating in the European region. Globally, it is behind the United States and is expected to contribute around US$ 11.7 million in the year 2023.

The United Kingdom has witnessed a significant amount of rise in the demand for electric two wheelers MRO services in the last couple of years. FMI pegs the year-on-year growth rate of the United Kingdom two wheelers MRO market at nearly 7.5% over the forecast years.

In Asia Pacific, India is the emerging region in the adoption of two wheelers MRO services. As per the records obtained by FMI, this country is about to witness an upsurge in the demand for two wheelers MRO at an annual rate of 13.8% through 2033.

The overall growth rate of the two wheelers MRO service providers in China is predicted to be slightly lower. However, given the bigger size of China, two wheelers MRO market, with an annual growth rate of 13.1% might retain its dominant position up to 2033.

Australia is also surfacing as a very lucrative region for both domestic and international market players. By acquiring a market share of about 1.1% it has entered the global two wheelers MRO market competition recently.

Request for Customization:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16524

Competitive Landscape

Few of the leading MRO service-providing companies that have turned out to be the key electric two wheelers MRO market players are Bosch Mobility Solutions, Ola Electric, Benling, Hero Electric, TVS, Ather, Garage Works, SpareIt, Vmoto Limited, and Terra Motors Corporation among others.

The adoption rate of electric two wheeler MRO services in Germany, France, and other European Union nations is growing at a promising rate. However, the overall demand for electric bikes and the light vehicle has remained traditionally low in western countries. So most of the global electric two wheelers MRO service providers are finding it favorable to shift to the Asia Pacific region.

Key Segments of Electric Two Wheelers MRO Market

By Vehicle Type:

Electric Scooter or Moped

Electric Motorcycle

Others

Ask the Analyst:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16524

By Service Provider:

Franchise General Repairs

OEM Authorized Service Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Lightweight Compact Wheel Loader Market Share will expand at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 30.3 billion by 2033.

Compact Wheel Loaders Market Outlook is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2023 and 2033.

Crawler Excavator Market Growth is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 65,665.2 million by the year 2033.

Excavators Market Size is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 123.30 billion by 2033.

North America Underground Mining Vehicle Market Demand is projected to reach US$ 8,795.08 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube