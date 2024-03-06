Growing Importance of Life Science Microscopes in Biomedical Applications

Life Science Microscopes Industry | Forecast 2030

The global life science microscopes industry generated over USD 3.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. These microscopes find their applications in a wide array of life science applications such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, minimally invasive surgical procedures, advanced therapies such as gene & immune therapies, IVF, and others. Super resolution microscopy used for plant & human cell research, gene therapy, and other life cell imaging held the largest share of life science microscopes revenue.

The rapid growth of minimally invasive surgeries and the usage of microscopes in these surgeries is a pivotal factor attributing to the rapid growth of surgical microscopes globally. Within the surgical applications, ENT and plastic & reconstruction surgeries will witness a CAGR of nearly 10% in the coming years. Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Olympus Corporation, and Nikon Corporation are some of the key players spearheading the growth of these applications.

Access the Global Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical microscopes market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.35% from 2024 to 2030. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book – Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution And Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Growth & Trends

The global in-vitro fertilization microscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 193.25 million by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing availability of financial assistance and the improving success rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures are factors contributing to the market growth. Improving the success rate of IVF and achieving more successful pregnancies with fewer embryo transfers is a top priority for experts.

The growing adoption of AI and Machine Learning (ML) has enabled healthy sperm selection, increasing the efficiency of the IVF process. For instance, in March 2019, Olympus Corporation and Jikei University School of Medicine collaborated to develop an AI-assisted sperm selection process to reduce the overall time required for the Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure. This shift is anticipated to substantially improve the success rates of IVF procedures and reduce the need for invasive testing.

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global super-resolution microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.04% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing application in cell biology and biomedical imaging is a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Governments all over the world are supporting R&D for innovative technology, majorly nanotechnology research to help build improved nanoimaging technology-based super-resolution microscopes. The National Institutes of Health in the U.S. established a trans-NH bioengineering nanotechnology program to solicit grant applications for biomedical nanotechnologies. The U.K. government spent EUR 81 million (USD 105 million) on the development of advanced 3D imaging technology in February 2020.

Go through the table of content of Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global scanning electron microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers. Rapid growth witnessed in application areas, such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, globally is among the key factors responsible for the significant growth of the SEM market.

Technological advancements in SEM improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in a wide range of industries, such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy plays a critical role in the imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages, such as rapid analysis, compact size, and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the sale of SEMs.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the life science microscopes industry are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Applied Precision (GE Healthcare), Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH, Synaptive Medical, Alcon, Inc. (Novartis), Topcon Corporation, ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Seiler Instrument Inc., Chammed Co. Ltd, etc. Development of innovative products, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for the development & commercialization of products are some of the key strategies undertaken by companies to remain competitive in the market.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter