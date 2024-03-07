Addressing Global Challenges: The Role of Paints and Coatings in Infrastructure

Paints and Coatings Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the paints & coatings industry was estimated at approximately USD 161.44 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of basic paints & coatings product categories namely, high solids/radiation curing, powder coatings, waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings and other specialty coatings.

Waterborne and powder-based coatings are gaining popularity among various end users owing to their properties such as low VOC content in comparison with solvent borne paints & coatings. Favorable governmental regulations regarding low VOC emission coatings, especially in North America and Europe, are anticipated to impact market growth positively over the foreseeable future. However, waterborne coatings are expensive as compared to other substitutes, including polyurethane and epoxy coatings. The high cost is due to high operational cost including raw material prices. The expensive waterborne coatings are limit the market expansion in developed economies.

Key players in the global paints and coatings market include PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., RPM International, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., and Jotun.

Radiation Cured Coatings Market Growth & Trends

The global radiation cured coatings market size is expected to reach USD 28.36 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. The industry growth is majorly driven by the wide usage of UV-cured materials in the graphics and industrial wood industries, owing to their high efficiency and speed. Radiation-cured coatings are a type of surface finish applied as a liquid or paste and then cured (dried or solidified) using radiation, typically ultraviolet (UV) light or electron beams. These coatings are commonly used in various industries, including printing, packaging, automotive, and electronics.

Radiation-cured coatings find various applications in electronic products, offering enhanced performance, protection, and aesthetics. They are used to protect PCBs from environmental factors, such as moisture, chemicals, and abrasion, while also improving their electrical insulation properties. These coatings can be applied to mobile device components, such as touchscreens, to provide scratch resistance, UV protection, and improved durability.

Powder Coating Market Growth & Trends

The global powder coating market size is expected to reach USD 24.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period primarily owing to the superior properties of powder coatings over conventional paints including high resistance to corrosion and chipping & abrasion, durability, cost-effectiveness, excellent finishing, and reduced processing time.

Growing purchasing power, high living standard, and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the consumer goods sector, thereby driving product demand for use in applications, such as refrigerators, washer tops and lids, air-conditioner cabinets, water heaters, range housings, dishwashers, microwave oven cavities, and freezer cabinets.

Waterborne Coatings Market Growth & Trends

The global waterborne coatings market size is expected to reach USD 89.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rapid increase in construction activities across the globe. In addition, the growing demand for automobiles is also a major factor influencing product demand. Rapid urbanization is considered a key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Rising migration to tier-2 and tier-1 cities are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the construction and automobile industries globally. Increasing utilization of waterborne coatings in such applications is likely to propel the market growth over the foreseeable future. The architectural application segment is expected to have high penetration due to increasing construction & infrastructure activities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Solvent Borne Coatings Market Growth & Trends

The global solvent borne coatings market size is expected to reach USD 52.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is attributable to the superior product properties, its wide range of applications, and the increasing demand from various end-use industries. They are known for their excellent durability, protection against weathering, and resistance to corrosion. These coatings provide a durable, hard, and glossy finish, making them ideal for industrial applications where resistance to abrasion and chemical exposure is crucial.

Solvent-borne coatings have several benefits over other types. They quickly dry, can be applied to a range of substrates, and are highly durable and weather resistant. They also provide excellent color & gloss retention, making them ideal for interior and exterior applications where aesthetics is essential. The demand for solvent-based paints and coatings has been on the rise, particularly in developing economies, owing to their unique characteristics and advantages. These products are well-suited for use in offshore oil and gas applications in environments characterized by low heat and high humidity.

Company Profiles

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Jotun

RPM International, Inc.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Sika AG

3M

Beckers Group

The Chemours Company

Competitive Insights

The global paints & coatings market is heading toward major consolidations to increase efficiency, support growth, and achieve more leverage with suppliers and customers. Market consolidation has become a long-term trend, particularly in the western market, with limited organic growth. For instance, the Americas market has been consolidating for decades, wherein key players are entering mergers & acquisitions to complement the strong organic growth and increase efficiencies through scale or improved processes.

Recent deals such as The Sherwin-Williams Company and The Valspar Corporation merger, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. and Dunn-Edwards Corp. merger, and others reflect the ongoing trend of consolidation across paint & coating industry in the western market. However, the global market is still fragmented owing to the presence of several players operating across the globe.

