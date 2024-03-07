Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market to Reach $37.22 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dual clutch transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger and commercial markets. The global dual clutch transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $37.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing stringent regulatory policies regarding emission control and advancements in technology regarding DCT.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dual clutch transmission market to 2030 by product (dry and wet), vehicle channel (passenger and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, dry and wet are the major segments of dual clutch transmission market by type. Lucintel forecasts that dry will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to low cost and light weight.

Within this market, passenger will remain the larger segment due to higher adoption rate in passenger cars and on-going technological advancements in the system.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing automotive sector and presence of major OEMs in the region.

BorgWarner, AVL, Punch Powertrain, Magna International, Eaton, Getrag, and Ricardo are the major suppliers in the dual clutch transmission market.

