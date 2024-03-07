CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global connected rail solution market looks promising with opportunities in the diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, DMU, EMU, light rail/tram car, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach, and freight wagon markets. The global connected rail solution market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing integration of IOT in the railay industry, rising need for safety and compliance in rail transit, and growing implementation of automated fare collection system.

In this market, passenger mobility and service, passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring solutions, automated fare collection system, IP video surveillance, predictive maintenance, and freight management system are the major segments of connected rail solution market by service.

Lucintel forecasts that passenger information system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising efforts in improving passenger experience.

Within this market, freight wagon will remain the largest segment due to its low cost.

Download sample by clicking on connected rail solution market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Robert Bosch, Siemens, Hitachi, Huawei, and Wabtec are the major suppliers in the connected rail solution market.

