In Focus: The Rising Tide of Mascara Applicators Market and the US$ 50.8 Million Forecast by 2032 | FMI

The global  mascara applicators market is forecast to reach US$ 31.2 Million in 2022, rising at a CAGR of 5.0% to be worth US$ 50.8 Million from 2022 to 2032. Since individuals are becoming progressively concerned about their personal appearance, companies that manufacture mascara applicators have been innovating new products such as rotary applicators for mascaras in the market.

The growing concern about personality among the people has inspired the mascara applicator market players to manufacture innovative products such as rotary mascara applicator. The rotary mascara applicator uses a motorized applicator to impart mascara on the eyelashes.

Advanced technologies are being used for manufacturing of mascara applicators such as 3D printing and advanced material science. A recent mascara applicator launch by Chanel Company used 3D printing for production. The mascara applicators market is estimated to see a high growth for the forecasted period with many product launches.

Mascara Applicators Market: Market Dynamics

The booming cosmetics industry and availability of different types of mascaras demand number of mascara applicators. The increasing demand has also fuelled the innovations in mascara applicators. Many a company from South Korea and France are seen to launch new mascara applicators. The newly launched applicators focus on the maximum effect of application with great ease. Moreover, research is being done for more soft and even bristles on the mascara applicators. But the availability of new products regionally is essential.

Mascara Applicators Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the mascara applicators market is segmented by North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Oceania, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

The mascara applicators anticipate a positive impact on the cosmetics and beauty industry. East Asia dominates the mascara applicators market owing to the famous multi-layer makeup procedure adopted the South Korea women. Moreover, the increasing population of China demands many mascara applicators from South Korea and Japan.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) have the strong potential to upsurge the mascara applicator market with growing consumers from this regional market. North America also has a growing mascara applicator market because of increasing attention to personality among the women.

The mascara applicator market forecasts innovative products from Europe beauty companies expanding the penetration of the mascara market with the availability of many products. The mascara applicator market in South Asia and Oceania anticipates a high growth rate. Latin America in the mascara applicator market will boost with the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Some of the major players in the mascara applicators market 

  • RAEPA LTD.
  • Markwins International
  • East Majik Creative LLC.
  • Gospire, Ebates Inc.
  • Albéa
  • Anisa International
  • Cospack America Corporation
  • International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd.
  • Unique Specialty Products Ltd.
  • Yuan Harng Co. Ltd.
  • Well Lord Inc
  • Baralan USA
  • Chanel
  • Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the mascara applicators market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for mascara applicators market. The research report of mascara applicators provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, nature, and application.

Key Segments Profiled in the Mascara Applicators Industry Survey

Product Type:

  • Tapered Wand
  • Curved Wand
  • Micro Wand
  • Fat Brush Wand
  • Precision Tip Wand
  • Ball Wand
  • Comb Bristle Wand

Price Range:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

Nature:

  • Reusable
  • Disposable

Sales Channel:

  • Direct
  • Indirect
  • Hypermarket/Supermarket
  • Independent Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • E-commerce
  • Others

Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • APEJ
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

