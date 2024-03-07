Lucintel Forecasts the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematic Market to Reach $56.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global commercial vehicle telematic market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and logistic, media and entertainment, government and utility, travel and tourism, construction, healthcare, and education markets. The global commercial vehicle telematic market is expected to reach an estimated $56.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of NGTP, increasing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles, and increasing demand for smartphones across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in commercial vehicle telematic market to 2030 by type (solution and service), provider type (OEM and aftermarket), end use (transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, government and utilities, travel and tourism, construction, healthcare, and education), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and service are the major segments of commercial vehicle telematic market by type. Lucintel forecasts that solution will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of wireless connectivity in the automotive industry.

Within this market, transportation and logistic will remain the largest segment due to introduction of advanced vehicles, increasing internet penetration, and growing government intiatives.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness towards driver safety and presence of major players in the region.

PTC, Trimble, TomTom Telematics, Verizon Telematics, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, and Octo Telematics are the major suppliers in the commercial vehicle telematic market.

