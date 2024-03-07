Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market to Reach by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cargo transportation insurance market looks promising with opportunities in the import and export trade enterprise, processing trade enterprise, and logistic company markets. The global cargo transportation insurance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards cargo insurance among transport owners and cargo proprietors, rising integration of advanced technologies to identify risks and streamline claims, and growing trading activities globally.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cargo transportation insurance market to 2030 by type (land cargo insurance, air cargo insurance, and marine cargo insurance), application (import and export trade enterprises, processing trade enterprises, logistics companies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, land cargo insurance, air cargo insurance, and marine cargo insurance are the major segments of cargo transportation insurance market by type. Lucintel forecasts that marine cargo insurance is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing international transportation, rising number of marine projects, and rapid advancements in offshore and marine insurance industry.

Within this market, import and export trade enterprise will remain the largest segment as this insurance offers financial security for businesses engaged in importing and exporting goods.

Download sample by clicking on cargo transportation insurance market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rising consumer demand, and growing need for efficient logistics and connectivity.

Allianz, American International, Aon, Arthur, AXA, Chubb, and Marsh are the major suppliers in the cargo transportation insurance market.

