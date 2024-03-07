Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cargo Scanning Equipment Market to Reach $5.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cargo scanning equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the airport, railway station, border control, logistic and transportation, industrial and manufacturing facility, and military & defence markets. The global cargo scanning equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increase in international trade and globalization, signifcantly growing e-commerce and logistic industries, and on-going advancements in the scanning technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cargo scanning equipment market to 2030 by equipment type (narcotics trace detectors, non-computed tomography, x-ray scanners, explosive trace detectors (ETDs), radiation detectors, and others), cargo size (small parcels, break pallet cargo, and oversized cargo), end use (airports, railway station, border control, logistics and transportation, industrial and manufacturing facilities, military & defence, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, narcotic trace detector, non-computed tomography, x-ray scanner, explosive trace detector (ETDs), and radiation detector are the major segments of cargo scanning equipment market by equipment type. Lucintel forecasts that narcotic trace detector is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in airports, railway stations, border control, logistics and transportation, industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Within this market, military & defence will remain the largest segment due to increasing government investments.

Download sample by clicking on cargo scanning equipment market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant growth of e-commerce and logistic sectors and presence of major players in this region.

Leidos Holdings, Elbit Systems, Teledyne Technologies, IDEMIA, Smiths Detection, Rapiscan System, and Nuctech are the major suppliers in the cargo scanning equipment market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Bare Metal Cloud Market in Canada

Cataract Surgery Device Market in Canada

Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market in Canada

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market in Canada

Inspection Robot Market in Canada

Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Technology Market in Canada