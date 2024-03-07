Unveiling the Trends Driving the Surge in the Refrigerator Water Filter Market to US$ 1,995 Million by 2032 | FMI

The global refrigerator water filter market is estimated at US$ 1,114 Million in 2022 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,995 Million by 2032

The Refrigerator Water Filter market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Refrigerator Water Filter market.

Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market Outlook

The global kitchenware appliances market is being growing due to surge in the professional steward consumer segment globally. It includes Water Purifiers, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Induction Hob, and Dishwasher. Water purifiers are one of most essential home appliances in every house and it consumes more energy compared to other kitchen appliances and hence, energy-efficiency has become the most important factor considered by consumers while making the purchase decision.

Refrigerator water filters are witnessing growth due to increased demand for water and wastewater treatment from industries such as chemical and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Reasons for covering this Title

Water is one of the most important part of human life and due to health conscious reasons among consumers these days, it has become very important for the people to select the best water filter. Refrigerator is one of the most important appliance for kitchen these days and due to the reason of not to use plastic bottles, consumers are moving towards the filters which are compact and fit in less space and does not require extra space in the kitchen. Water purification and going green are most important things these days in the minds of people

Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Refrigerator Water Filter market are Swift Green Filters, HDX, EveryDrop, LG Electronics, Samsung, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, GE, HYDRONIX, EZ-FLO, Electrolux, EcoPure, Viking, Kenmore, Kitchenaid among others.

Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Key Trends

The desire to “Go Green” is one of the trend for the Use of Refrigerator Filters Instead of Bottled Water and concerns include the environmental impact of the manufacturing, transportation, as well as the impact on landfill of discarded plastic bottle

Trend of home improvement and modular kitchen is one of the reason for fostering sales of the refrigerator drinking water filter.

Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Key Developments

The ongoing indigenous research and development is now focusing on decreasing the water wastage to zero, while simultaneously eliminating the need of electricity in the process

Opportunities for Refrigerator Water Filter Market Participants

In the coming years, there is an increase in demand for refrigerator water filters in the regions like North America and Europe which is expected to drive the market for more advanced refrigerator water filters. However, there is increase in personal healthcare, intense competition, launches of new products, rise in spends on water quality, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, will drive the market of refrigerator water filters market globally. Media coverage on drinking water contamination events and related outbreaks drives market growth and creates opportunity for the market participants to come up with new technologies

Brief Approach to Research for Refrigerator Water Filter Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Refrigerator Water Filter Market sizes.

Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Refrigerator Water Filter Market has been segmented as –

Carbon Block Refrigerator Water Filters

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Refrigerator Water Filters

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Refrigerator Water Filters

On the basis of application, the global Refrigerator Water Filter Market has been segmented as –

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Refrigerator Water Filter Market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Independent Stores

Online Store

Others

