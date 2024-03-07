Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market to Reach $13.62 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cargo aircraft charter service market looks promising with opportunities in the private use and commercial use markets. The global cargo aircraft charter service market is expected to reach an estimated $13.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing passengers for air travel and rising cases of natural disasters or humanitarian emergencies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cargo aircraft charter service market to 2030 by type (time critical cargo, heavy and outside cargo, dangerous cargo, animal transportation, and others), aircraft type (light, mid-sized, and large), application (private use and commercial use), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, time critical cargo, heavy and outside cargo, dangerous cargo, and animal transportation are the major segments of cargo aircraft charter service market by type. Lucintel forecasts that time critical cargo is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing need for urgent delievry of perishable goods and increasing adoption of JIT manufacturing in the automotive and electronics industries.

Within this market, commercial use will remain the larger segment due to the increaseing demand for fast and reliable delivery of goods.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong economic growth and significantly growing e-commerce industry in the region.

United Parcel Service, Cathay Pacific Cargo, Cargo Partner, Vietjetair Cargo, Cargo Air Chartering, AYR Logistics, and CTS Logistics are the major suppliers in the cargo aircraft charter service market.

