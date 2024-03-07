Lucintel Forecasts the Global Car Wash Service Market to Reach $14.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global car wash service market looks promising with opportunities in the cash payment and cashless payment markets. The global car wash service market is expected to reach an estimated $14.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer interest in automobile maintenance, growing popularity of online shopping, and convenience and flexibility, and on-going advancement in car wash technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in car wash service market to 2030 by type (tunnels, roll-over/ in-bay, and self-service), mode of payment (cash payment and cashless payment), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, tunnel, roll-over/ in-bay, and self-service are the major segments of car wash service market by type. Lucintel forecasts that roll-over/ in-bay is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it saves the client’s time and money.

Within this market, cashless payment will remain the larger segment because this integrated payment solution helps business owners to grow efficiency and boost sales.

Download sample by clicking on car wash service market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing consumer spending on comfort and leisure and rising public awareness towards the advantages of car washing services.

Zips Car Wash, Splash Car Wash, International Car Wash, Autobell Car Wash, Quick Quack Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, and True Blue Car Wash are the major suppliers in the car wash service market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Hip Reconstruction Device Market in Canada

RFID Blood Monitoring System Market in Canada

RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market in Canada

Circuit Breaker Market in Canada

Cloud GIS Market in Canada

Telecom Cloud Market in Canada