Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market to Reach $18.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive pedestrian protection system market looks promising with opportunities in the sensor, actuator, control unit, and camera markets. The global automotive pedestrian protection system market is expected to reach an estimated $18.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing in road traffic injury, rising demand for safety features, and increasing sales of passenger cars across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive pedestrian protection system market to 2030 by type (automatic braking and collision avoidance, brake assist, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets), vehicle type (internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles), component (sensor, actuator, control unit, cameras, and others), technology (active pedestrian protection system and passive pedestrian protection system), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, active pedestrian protection system and passive pedestrian protection system are the major segments of automotive pedestrian protection system market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that active pedestrian protection system is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, sensor will remain the largest segment.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumer inclination towards vehicles, which ensures higher safety levels and rising demand of electric vehicles in the region.

Robert Bosch, Subaru, Aptiv, Daimler, Audi, General Motors, and Continental are the major suppliers in the automotive pedestrian protection system market.

