Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market to Reach $0.64 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive cross car beam market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive cross car beam market is expected to reach an estimated $0.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on occupant safety and crashworthiness, growing adoption of SUVs, and rising strict safety regulations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive cross car beam market to 2030 by car type (SUV/MPV, hatchback, and sedan), sale channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of automotive cross car beam market by sale channel. Lucintel forecasts that OEM will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing vehicle production and rising number of regulations governing vehicle safety and emission.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the larger segment due to rising demand for cars in the developing countries.

Download sample by clicking on automotive cross car beam market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to steady growth in vehicle manufacturing sales in the region.

UNIPRES, Hwashin, Shiloh Industries, Alpha Metal, DURA Automotive Systems, ElringKlinger, and Tower International are the major suppliers in the automotive cross car beam market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Rockfall Radar Market in Canada

Ultrasonic Heat Meter Market in Canada

Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market in Canada

Wearable Ambulaotory Monitoring Device Market in Canada

Anastomosis Device Market in Canada

Body Contouring Device Market in Canada