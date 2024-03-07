Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market to Reach $0.64 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive cross car beam market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive cross car beam market is expected to reach an estimated $0.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on occupant safety and crashworthiness, growing adoption of SUVs, and rising strict safety regulations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive cross car beam market to 2030 by car type (SUV/MPV, hatchback, and sedan), sale channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of automotive cross car beam market by sale channel. Lucintel forecasts that OEM will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing vehicle production and rising number of regulations governing vehicle safety and emission.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the larger segment due to rising demand for cars in the developing countries.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to steady growth in vehicle manufacturing sales in the region.

UNIPRES, Hwashin, Shiloh Industries, Alpha Metal, DURA Automotive Systems, ElringKlinger, and Tower International are the major suppliers in the automotive cross car beam market.

