Lucintel Forecasts the Global Auto Extended Warranty Market to Reach $44.33 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global auto extended warranty market looks promising with opportunities in the personal and commercial markets. The global auto extended warranty market is expected to reach an estimated $44.33 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising product complexities and rising demand for financial protection against unforeseen defects or malfunctions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in auto extended warranty market to 2030 by coverage (powertrain coverage, stated component coverage, and exclusionary coverage), distribution channel (auto dealers/manufacturers and third-party providers), vehicle age (new vehicle and used vehicle), application (personal and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, powertrain coverage, stated component coverage, and exclusionary coverage are the major segments of auto extended warranty market by coverage. Lucintel forecasts that powertrain coverage will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, personal will remain the larger segment due to high number of individual car owners.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand of vehicles and increasing consumer awareness towards extended protection beyond manufacturer’s warranty

CARSHIELD, ENDURANCE WARRANTY SERVICES, CARCHEX, CONCORD AUTO PROTECT, AMTRUST FINANCIAL, OLIVE, and ASSURANT are the major suppliers in the auto extended warranty market.

