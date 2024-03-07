Lucintel Forecasts the Global Airport Runway Safety System Market to Reach $1.19 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global airport runway safety system market looks promising with opportunities in the international airport and domestic airport markets. The global airport runway safety system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements and rising awareness of runway safety risks.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in airport runway safety system market to 2030 by type (radar and landing systems, lighting systems, and others), technology (non-cooperative system and cooperative systems), component (hardware, software, and services), end use (international airports and domestic airports), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, radar and landing system and lighting system are the major segments of airport runway safety system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that radar and landing system will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, international airport will remain the larger segment due to large number of international airport and higher passenger volume across the globe.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significantly growing air travel and early adoption of technology in the region.

Honeywell, Varec, Saab, ADB Airfield Solutions, Aviation Safety Technologies, Boeing, and Indra Navia are the major suppliers in the airport runway safety system market.

