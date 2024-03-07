CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dewatering screw press market looks promising with opportunities in the pulp and paper, sewage disposal, food processing, and chemical markets. The global dewatering screw press market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased demand for wastewater treatment and growing concern towards water scarcity in worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dewatering screw press market to 2030 by type (electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic), application (pulp and paper, sewage disposal, food processing, chemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic are the major segments of dewatering screw press market by type. Lucintel forecasts that electric is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, pulp and paper is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Alfa Laval, Huber Technology, Schwing Bioset, Valmet, Haarslev, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, ANDRITZ, Yemmak, FICEP, and Ecologix are the major suppliers in the dewatering screw press market.

Download sample by clicking on dewatering screw press market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Cloud Microservice Market in Canada

Cloud TV Market in Canada

Corneal Cross Linking Device Market in Canada

Data Center RFID Market in Canada

DC Circuit Breaker Market in Canada

Discrete Analyzer Market in Canada