Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chrome Plating Market to Reach $21.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chrome plating market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and metal finishing markets. The global chrome plating market is expected to reach an estimated $21.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for decorative plating and increasing preference for organic cleaning products.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in chrome plating market to 2030 by type (hard chrome plating and decorative chrome plating), application (automotive, aerospace & defense, metal finishing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hard chrome plating and decorative chrome plating are the major segments of chrome plating market by type. Lucintel forecasts that decorative chrome plating will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it’s characteristics like resistance to stains and abrasions.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing requirement for thin coatings in the this industry to reduce expenses and environmental impact.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing need for chrome plating in the defense and aerospace industries of the region.

J and N Metal Products, AI ASHRAFI, Sharretts Plating, Al Asriah Metal Coating , Peninsula Metal Finishing, Pioneer Metal Finishing, Allied Finishing, Atotech Deutschl, Interplex Industries, and Bajaj Electroplaters are the major suppliers in the chrome plating market.

