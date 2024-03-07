Lucintel Forecasts the Global Breathing System Filter Market to Reach $392.4 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global breathing system filter market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic markets. The global breathing system filter market is expected to reach an estimated $392.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of respiratory health and growing demand for advanced infection prevention measures.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in breathing system filter market to 2030 by category (adult type, infantile type, and pediatric type), product type (mechanical filters, pleated hydrophobic filters, and electrostatic filters), application (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, adult, infantile, and pediatric are the major segments of breathing system filter market by category. Lucintel forecasts that adult is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the larger segment due to wide usage of breathing system filter in respiratory support equipment, including human ventilation and life support systems in hospitals.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of well established medical facilities and presence of key players in the region.

Intersurgical, PARKER HANNIFIN, The 3M, Pharma Systems, MANN+HUMMEL, MayAir, Teleflex, Flexicare, Camfil, and Cummins are the major suppliers in the breathing system filter market.

Download sample by clicking on breathing system filter market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Refrigerants Market in Canada

RFID Kanban System Market in Canada

Skin Rejuvenation Device Market in Canada

Solid-State Car Battery Market in Canada

Spinal Trauma Device Market in Canada

Urology Imaging Systems Market in Canada