Expansion Valves Market Rising to US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033

The expansion valves market is poised for significant growth, with sales projected to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033. The escalating demand for advanced air conditioning systems across various sectors will serve as a primary driver for this expansion.

Expansion valves are crucial components in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, responsible for regulating the flow of refrigerant into the evaporator coil. These valves play a pivotal role in controlling the pressure and temperature of the refrigerant as it transitions from a high-pressure liquid to a low-pressure liquid-vapor mixture within the evaporator.

These valves play a critical role in refrigeration and air conditioning systems by regulating the release of refrigerants, facilitating precise control of superheating, and enhancing compressor efficiency. Furthermore, they contribute to greater compressor safety and longevity by preventing refrigerant leakage into the compressor. As the adoption of air conditioning systems increases in response to global warming and rapid urbanization trends, the expansion valves market is expected to experience steady and sustained growth.

The expansion valves market is poised to benefit significantly from the continued expansion of the HVAC sector.

The robust growth of the HVAC industry has had a direct and positive impact on the demand for expansion valves. Increased investments in HVAC systems, driven by technological advancements and rising per capita spending, have contributed to heightened demand for expansion valves. This surge in demand is particularly evident in both commercial and residential buildings, where the installation of HVAC systems has become increasingly prevalent.

Throughout the forecast period, the expansion valves market is expected to exhibit a steady growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is primarily propelled by the construction industry’s demand for expansion valves. As concerns regarding sustainability continue to rise, there is a growing preference for energy-efficient HVAC systems among consumers. This trend is driving the adoption of such systems in large commercial structures and multi-family residential apartments, further bolstering the demand for expansion valves in the market.

Opportunity

As automotive technology advances, the adaptation of expansion valves becomes increasingly intricate to meet the specific demands of sophisticated vehicles.

Key Players

Emerson Electric Co

Sanhua

Fujikoki Corporation

OTTO EGELHOF GmbH & Co. KG

Castel S.r.l.

TGK CO., LTD.

Keihin

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Denso

Hanon Systems

Market by Category

By Product Types:

Thermal Expansion Valves

Electronic Expansion Valves

By Application:

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

By Installation:

New Sales

Retrofit

By Type:

Automotive OEM Aftermarket

Industrial Facilities

Commercial Buildings

Retail Outlets and Warehousing

Residential

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Copper

Brass

Others

By Refrigerants:

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R744

R22

CO2

Glycol Water

R1234YF

By Working Pressure:

up to 30 bar

30 to 50 bar

50 to 200 bar

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

