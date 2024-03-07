Expansion Valves Market Rising to US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033

The expansion valves market is poised for significant growth, with sales projected to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033. The escalating demand for advanced air conditioning systems across various sectors will serve as a primary driver for this expansion.

Expansion valves are crucial components in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, responsible for regulating the flow of refrigerant into the evaporator coil. These valves play a pivotal role in controlling the pressure and temperature of the refrigerant as it transitions from a high-pressure liquid to a low-pressure liquid-vapor mixture within the evaporator.

These valves play a critical role in refrigeration and air conditioning systems by regulating the release of refrigerants, facilitating precise control of superheating, and enhancing compressor efficiency. Furthermore, they contribute to greater compressor safety and longevity by preventing refrigerant leakage into the compressor. As the adoption of air conditioning systems increases in response to global warming and rapid urbanization trends, the expansion valves market is expected to experience steady and sustained growth.

The expansion valves market is poised to benefit significantly from the continued expansion of the HVAC sector.

The robust growth of the HVAC industry has had a direct and positive impact on the demand for expansion valves. Increased investments in HVAC systems, driven by technological advancements and rising per capita spending, have contributed to heightened demand for expansion valves. This surge in demand is particularly evident in both commercial and residential buildings, where the installation of HVAC systems has become increasingly prevalent.

Throughout the forecast period, the expansion valves market is expected to exhibit a steady growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is primarily propelled by the construction industry’s demand for expansion valves. As concerns regarding sustainability continue to rise, there is a growing preference for energy-efficient HVAC systems among consumers. This trend is driving the adoption of such systems in large commercial structures and multi-family residential apartments, further bolstering the demand for expansion valves in the market.

Opportunity

As automotive technology advances, the adaptation of expansion valves becomes increasingly intricate to meet the specific demands of sophisticated vehicles.

Key Players

  • Emerson Electric Co
  • Sanhua
  • Fujikoki Corporation
  • OTTO EGELHOF GmbH & Co. KG
  • Castel S.r.l.
  • TGK CO., LTD.
  • Keihin
  • CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  • Denso
  • Hanon Systems

Market by Category

By Product Types:

  • Thermal Expansion Valves
  • Electronic Expansion Valves

By Application:

  • Air Conditioning
  • Refrigeration

By Installation:

  • New Sales
  • Retrofit

By Type:

  • Automotive
    • OEM
    • Aftermarket
  • Industrial Facilities
  • Commercial Buildings
  • Retail Outlets and Warehousing
  • Residential

By Material Type:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Copper
  • Brass
  • Others

By Refrigerants:

  • R410A
  • R407C
  • R404A
  • R134A
  • R290
  • R744
  • R22
  • CO2
  • Glycol Water
  • R1234YF

By Working Pressure:

  • up to 30 bar
  • 30 to 50 bar
  • 50 to 200 bar

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

