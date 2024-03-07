Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Demand, Scope, Global Opportunities, Challenges and Key Players by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ —Body worn insect repellents are applied directly to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces to deter insects like mosquitoes, ticks, and flies. They offer a convenient and effective way to prevent insect bites and the associated diseases they transmit.

Market Size and Growth:

The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at USD 437.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 790.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on various factors, including:

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to high consumer awareness and participation in outdoor activities. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to rising disposable incomes and increasing outdoor recreation in developing countries.

Market Drivers:

Market Challenges:

Market Trends:

Future Outlook:

The body worn insect repellent market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, driven by rising awareness of insect-borne diseases, increasing outdoor activities, and advancements in technology. However, overcoming challenges related to regulations and consumer concerns will be crucial for market expansion.

Key Market Study Points:

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Natural repellents and integrated technology are key trends shaping the market.

Sustainability considerations are becoming increasingly important for market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is dominated by established players like SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, 3M, and Sawyer Products. However, new entrants are emerging with innovative solutions, making the competitive landscape dynamic.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, SC Johnson & Son introduced a new line of repellents made with plant-based ingredients.

In 2022, 3M launched a new technology that integrates insect repellent into clothing fibers.

