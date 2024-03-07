Animal Feed Probiotics Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2027

Posted on 2024-03-07

The global animal feed probiotics market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue this trend from 2019 to 2027. Probiotics, known for their beneficial effects on gut health, have gained popularity as feed additives in the animal nutrition industry. They are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer health benefits to the host animal.

Market Overview: The animal feed probiotics market is driven by the increasing demand for natural feed additives due to rising concerns over antibiotic resistance and the ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed. Probiotics help improve digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost immunity in animals, thereby improving overall health and performance.

Market Size and Growth: The global animal feed probiotics market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Service Type:
    • Lactobacillus
    • Bifidobacterium
    • Streptococcus
    • Others
  • By Sourcing Type:
    • In-house Production
    • Outsourced Production
  • By Application:
    • Poultry
    • Ruminants
    • Swine
    • Aquaculture
    • Others
  • By Industry Vertical:
    • Farm
    • Animal Feed Manufacturers
    • Veterinary Hospitals
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

  • North America and Europe are the leading markets for animal feed probiotics, driven by the high awareness regarding animal health and stringent regulations regarding the use of antibiotics in animal feed.
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for meat products and the adoption of modern animal husbandry practices in countries like China and India.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

  • Drivers:
    • Increasing awareness regarding animal health and welfare
    • Ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters
    • Growing demand for natural feed additives
  • Challenges:
    • High cost of probiotics
    • Lack of standardized regulations for probiotics in animal feed

Market Trends:

  • Growing focus on research and development to enhance the efficacy of probiotics
  • Increasing use of multi-strain probiotic formulations
  • Rising popularity of spore-forming probiotics for their stability and efficacy

Competitive Landscape: The animal feed probiotics market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Some of the major players in the market include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., and Novozymes A/S.

Future Outlook: The animal feed probiotics market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for natural feed additives and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition.

