Tower Crane Rental Market: Anticipated CAGR of 5.8% Envisages a Market Valuation of US$ 12.8 Billion by 2033

The Tower Crane Rental Market is currently undergoing significant expansion, driven by the widespread adoption of tower crane rentals across diverse industries. Notably, the construction and infrastructure sectors are experiencing a substantial upswing, marked by an increased number of projects aimed at fortifying and modernizing existing infrastructure. The growing demand for tower crane rentals can be attributed to their inherent advantages, including cost-effectiveness, adaptability, and efficiency in managing intricate lifting tasks. As construction projects continue to diversify and expand in both scale and complexity, the need for specialized equipment, such as tower cranes, becomes increasingly indispensable.

Projections indicate that the global tower crane rental market is set to achieve a substantial valuation of approximately US$ 7.3 billion by the year 2023. This upward trajectory is primarily fueled by the escalating demand for tower crane rentals across a broad spectrum of end-use industries. Looking ahead, it is anticipated that the market will maintain its upward trajectory over the next decade, reaching an estimated value of US$ 12.8 billion by 2033. This growth trend is expected to demonstrate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Anticipated in the near future is a substantial upswing in market growth driven by several key factors. Chief among these is the increasing adoption of tower crane rentals across a diverse array of end-user segments. This trend is further accentuated by a surge in infrastructure projects aimed at modernization and expansion, serving as a pivotal catalyst for the expansion of the market.

An noteworthy trend is the expanding utilization of tower crane rentals within the mining industry, showcasing their versatility in handling and unloading heavy materials. This diversification in usage within the mining sector is expected to play a crucial role in boosting overall sales and fostering market growth.

In recent years, the significant surge in urbanization and the rapid migration of populations from rural to urban areas have contributed substantially to the rise in construction activities. This upward trajectory in construction is further bolstered by an increasing demand for rental services in the realm of tower crane technology, driven by notable technological advancements.

Modern tower cranes now feature a range of advanced attributes, including enhanced lifting capacities, robust safety systems, precise control mechanisms, and energy-efficient operations. These cutting-edge features have collectively heightened the demand for tower crane rentals, with projections indicating a sustained upward trajectory during the forecast period.

The North American market emerges as a prominent player in the global tower crane rental industry, attributed to robust construction activities in the region. The proliferation of development projects in urban and metropolitan areas has generated a compelling demand for tower crane rentals, fostering market expansion.

Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development, resulting in a strong demand for tower crane rentals. The substantial increase in construction activities observed in countries such as China, India, and Japan has significantly fueled the need for tower crane rental services, solidifying the Asia Pacific region’s pivotal role in this market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the tower crane rental market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.2%

Based on design type, the top-slewing segment accounts for a CAGR of 5.7%

By application, the construction segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

North America to emerge as a promising tower crane rental market, capturing a CAGR of 5.7%

The tower crane rental industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 8.7billion by 2033

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic tower crane rental market, expected to capture a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

South Korea’s tower crane rental industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 7.4billion by 2033

Competitive Landscape

The global tower crane rental market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the market are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.

Prominent players in the tower crane rental market are:

Konecranes

Liebherr

Mammoet

Maxim Crane Works, L.P.

Morrow Equipment Company

Morwest Crane & Services

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co

Stafford Crane Group

Leavitt Cranes

Locabens Equipamentos

Grumont Equipamentos Ltda

JASO Group

Arcomet

WOLFFKRAN International AG

Uperio Group

Al Faris

KAR Group

CC Crane Hire

Industrial Leasing Corporation

Mammoet’s tower crane rental division provides a wide range of tower crane models with varying lifting capacities and configurations to meet diverse project requirements. The company ensures that its rental fleet consists of modern and well-maintained tower cranes equipped with the latest safety features and technological advancements.

Wolffkran offers a comprehensive range of tower crane models, including luffing jib cranes, saddle jib cranes, and flat-top cranes. These cranes are known for their high-quality construction, advanced technologies, and efficient performance. Wolffkran’s tower cranes are designed to meet the demanding requirements of construction projects, ranging from small-scale developments to large and complex structures.

Know More about What the Tower Crane Rental Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global tower crane rental market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the tower crane rental market, the market is segmented based on lifting capacity, design type, product type, vendor type, and application across five major regions.

Global Tower Crane Rental Market by Category

By Lifting Capacity:

Up to 5 Tons

5 – 10 Tons

10 – 20 Tons

20 – 50 Tons

Above 50 Tons

By Product Type:

Self-Erecting

Hammerhead Crane

Luffing Jib Tower Crane

Mobile Tower Crane

By Design Type:

Top Slewing Tower Crane

Bottom Slewing Tower Crane

By Vendor Type:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Independent Service Provider

By Applications:

Building and Construction Residential and Commercial Industrial Civic Infrastructure

Marine and Sea Ports

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

